‘When people ask for boxes and leave everything on the table’: Buffalo Wild Wings servers share customer behavior that annoys them

A group of Buffalo Wild Wings servers has spilled the tea about the customer habits that irk them the most.

In this recent installment in a series of server pet peeve videos, TikTok user Shelby (@shelbygracee97) queries fellow servers at her job at the wing restaurant chain.

“Quick, what’s your biggest pet peeve as a server?” Shelby asks three co-workers in rapid succession.

The first reported it was handing out half of a table’s meals and the patrons ask for the other half while in the middle of the task. Another shared they’re irked by “verbal tips” – as the server reported, “When they’re like, ‘You’re the best server ever!’ and still give me $2.”

There’s a crucial reason this is such a pet peeve: Waitstaff can legally be paid below the federal minimum wage, with the expectation that their wages will be compensated through customer tips.

Tipped workers are currently allowed to make as little as $2.13 an hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The federal minimum wage for other workers is $7.25 an hour.

Tipping etiquette dictates a 15% to 20% tip at sit-down restaurants if the service was good and 25% if the service was excellent. Even if customers aren’t too happy with the waitstaff, it is still recommended to tip at least 10%, Bankrate reported.

The video concludes with a third person, who says, “When people ask for boxes and then they leave everything on the table.”

The video has nearly 90,000 views since going up on the platform on June 18. The TikTok is the third video of a three-part series from this creator about servers’ pet peeves. The trilogy has pulled in a combined 160,000 views.

Several commenters shared that they’ve the last one, but completely unintentionally.

“Hey listen, that third one,” one remarked, “we don’t notice til we’re halfway home. ‘Babe, you left the food?!?'”

“Guilty of the boxes and drinks but I have a psychotic 2 year old lol,” another shared.

Another person admitting to also doing this by accident but added, “I blame alcohol.”

Other commenters who have also worked as servers shared their own annoyances.

“Another one is when someone asks where their drink is while still taking a drink orders of the last person, and this is a BIG PARTY OF MORE THAN 10,” a person said.

“When people changes their mind after i ring in food,” a viewer chimed in.

