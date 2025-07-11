“That can’t be Superman”: Woman who did high school musicals with David Corenswet can’t get over his rise to fame

Every now and then, someone from your past shows up in a way you never expected.

Featured Video

For example, your old high school theatre buddy suddenly becomes the new Superman.

That’s the situation one woman found herself in when she saw her former castmate, David Corenswet, all over the internet… wearing the cape.

“That’s just the guy who played the Wolf”

In a TikTok that has racked up over 785,100 views, TikTok user Sarah (@flannelsallday) looks visibly stunned as she comes to terms with the reality.

Advertisement

“Knowing someone before they were famous is kind of a wild experience,” Sarah begins. “I’m going through a little bit of a crazy time… I am seeing thirst traps and people simping over him all over the internet.”

Why? Because “the guy that I used to do musical theatre with in high school is the new Superman.”

To Sarah, he’s not Clark Kent. He’s “just the guy that played the Wolf in my high school’s production of Into the Woods.”

She adds that her own sister—who isn’t even into superhero movies—was excited about the news.

Advertisement

“When I told her that David Corenswet will be the new Superman,” she says, “she goes, ‘Oh my god, I can now say I know him because I was a little piggy in that production and he ate me.’”

She assures fans all their crush is “totally valid”

Sarah then gives fans permission to “simp” for David Corenswet.

Advertisement

“Now all of your simping is absolutely valid,” she says. “Because if he’s anything today like he was back in high school, he is just as kind and sweet and charismatic and handsome as he appears on screen.”

Not that said simping needed any encouragement—it’s already happening all over X, TikTok, and the internet at large.

To her, however, he’s not an A-lister. “To me, he’s just some guy I did high school musical theater with,” she says. “I cannot take him seriously as Superman. What do you mean?”

In the comments, people were cracking up—and sharing stories of their own.

Advertisement

“This feels like a Smallville classmate finding out Clark is Superman,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s… that guy I knew in high school?”

A few even had their own brushes with rising stars.

“Patrick Ball from HBO’s The Pitt is my former coworker’s son,” someone shared. “I’m used to her Facebook pictures of him being her little boy. Then I go on TikTok, and there are thirst traps of him.”

Advertisement

“A great reminder that everyone is just some guy,” a fourth user chimed in.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.