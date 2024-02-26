Server who has to work a double shift says she doesn’t get a shift meal

Typically, restaurant employees receive perks at the place they work whether it’s free meals or discounts on their groceries. However, one server revealed how she doesn’t receive free meals while working a double shift.

TikTok user Ari Luu (@yoohooits.ariluu) sat in her car, eating Brussels sprouts. “So, I’m working a double today and in my bright opinion, I think that anybody that’s scheduled to work a double shift should get a shift meal for free or shift snack,” she says. Needless to say, the meal the content creator is eating wasn’t free. On the flip side, Luu gets free drinks at her workplace but there is an issue. “I don’t drink,” she reveals. “I would prefer a shift meal, ya know?”

Luu vented her frustrations in the caption, “Is that really too much to ask?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Luu via Instagram direct message, TikTok comment, and direct message. The video racked up 419,000 views as of Sunday evening. In the comments, viewers agreed.

“I don’t think most managers realize that our stores would be nothing without our teams and we need to take care of them,” one viewer said.

“I’m the manager in the food industry and I give a free shift meal for double shifts. It’s only right!” a second concurred.

Furthermore, others revealed how their jobs offer different perks.

“My restaurant thankfully allows us to snack on extras or mistakes, they tried to take that away from us along with lattes and we protested,” one user commented.

“wendy’s gives free combos to their employees when they’re scheduled,” a second shared.

“The last place I worked gave a free meal per shift, so two free for a double. Everywhere should do it like that,” a third recalled.

Technically, employers don’t have to give free meals. However, each workplace is different and some will provide free meals. And Luu isn’t alone in her wish for better job perks. A Panera worker shared that her workplace lowered their employee discount from 50% to 15% without alerting their employees. In addition, a Hooters server claimed that the company completely got rid of the free salad with a meal along with the 50% employee discount altogether.