“Why would I not want to put down my drink?”: Woman goes to bar, orders Aperol Spritz. Then she looks at the glass

A Manhattan-based food and drink TikToker showed off a bar’s “Spritz Summer” drink—but it’s served in a questionable glass.

Marlee (@marlee_in_manhattan) featured the glass in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 605,000 views.

In the clip, Marlee stands at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, a rooftop bar at the Moxy in Times Square. Her drink appear to be the bar’s take on an Aperol Spritz.

She holds up a flute-shaped glass containing a green alcoholic beverage. Swimming inside of the chilled glass are what appear to be mint leaves. The rim of the cup is garnished with a lime.

To anyone who enjoys a cool beverage to beat the summer heat, Marlee’s drink looks like it would do the trick. However, the glass’s long stem poses a problem. That’s because its pointed, oblong shape closely resembles a glass wand: it has no flat surface. That means it is impossible to set the drink down at a table, and whoever ordered it has to hold the cup at all times.

While showing off its shape, Marlee (possibly) sarcastically quips, “Look how smart this is. This is a Spritz with no bottom, so you can’t put it down. You have to drink it. You have to move it. I think this is so smart. This is the summer of… this. Everyone come to the Magic Hour rooftop to get one yourself. Spritz Summer.”

The bizarre shape prompted several TikTok users to question the bar’s decision to serve drinks in such a glass.

“There’s no way that glass is getting cleaned properly,” they said, as the large, skinny stem also appears to be filled with liquid.

“Why would I not want to put down my drink???? Am I in trouble???” another questioned.

“Nah i’d find a way to set it down,” a third said.

What is the purpose of a glass like this?

Others highlighted that this type of glass wasn’t meant for indoor dining establishments. But rather, for outdoor enjoyment instead, specifically in sand or grass. This is due to the stem’s ability to be stuck into softer textures. “Those are meant for beaches,” one remarked.

Somebody else echoed the aforementioned sentiment, writing, “These are literally meant to be stuck in the sand.”

“I thought it was meant to stick in the grass,” another said.

Indeed, Tiphero highlighted a wine glass cup design that features a similar bottom. As demonstrated in a video that highlights the glass’ capabilities, folks can stick their drinks in the sand.

Floating glass?

Other users who replied to Marlee’s video said they believe the glass is also buoyant. “In water it also floats I believe. When I was looking for floating cups/cup holders for a beach party, they came like this to help with floating. So cool,” one said.

And there were some who said that these kinds of cups are nothing new. “That’s actually a very old design. Before they had flat bottoms, tumbler glasses were designed the same way. That’s actually why they’re called Tumblers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge via email and Marlee via TikTok comment for further information.

