Hooters server says restaurant discontinued discount for workers

A Hooters server says the restaurant used to offer their workers a free salad when they worked a shift. While not exactly a full meal, at least it was free. Until now: She said the restaurant discontinued the practice, along with the 50% employee discount.

In a viral video, TikTok user and Hooters server Leah Fennelly (@leah_fennelly) shared that the popular chain restaurant used to provide workers with a free salad but has cut this policy. “Fun fact: Hooters used to give us free salads. We don’t get any more free salads. Now we have to pay for them,” she said in the video.

Fennelly added that she will be purchasing her salads from now on. She continued, “We used to have 50% off food, but they got rid of the 50% off discount for employees.”

It is unclear if this is a nationwide policy change or if it varies based on the location. The video has over 28,000 views and dozens of comments.

“That’s when you just get your regulars to pay for it lol,” a commenter suggested.

“ugh they make me not want to go there after hearing this shame on you hooters,” a person wrote.

“imo there’s no reason for a restaurant to not provide at least ONE free meal a shift for their employees,” a viewer added.

“free salad is insane LMAOOOO they don’t want yall gaining weight at all,” a commenter speculated.

From fast food to fine dining, it is common to get a free meal as part of your shift, especially when you work a certain amount of hours. However, it seems that some employers are moving away from this model of providing a free meal, instead offering meals at a discount or not at all.

The Waiter Wallet wrote that having an employee meal policy can help with employee loyalty, reduce turnover (cutting down on how much it costs to hire and train new people), and increase focus on the job. Another site found that Chipotle, In-N-Out, Starbucks, Five Guys, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell are among the places that offer free or reduced-cost meals to workers.

The Daily Dot has previously covered videos of Hooters workers sharing how much they earn in a day, calling out unsettling rules regulating their appearance, and questioning whether the company is rebranding or shutting down.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fennelly and Hooters for comment via email.