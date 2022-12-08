‘I only make $13.50 an hour’: Panera worker says employee discount was changed from 50% to 15% without notice

A Panera employee’s video letting viewers know that the employee discount has been slashed from 50% to 15% has current and former employees ruminating on their various locations’ employee discount policy.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 115,000 times on TikTok, an employee uses a text overlay to tell viewers about the reduction, jokingly paired with an audio of someone saying they will rob a store.

In the video’s caption, the poster makes clear this is a joke and that they have no intention of robbing anyone.

“When they change our 50% discount to 15% without telling anyone,” a text overlay on the video reads.

Some viewers said their store had been offering less or more than that as an employee discount previously.

“I used to get like 65% off, I would riot,” one commenter wrote.

Other users agreed that Panera had since gone downhill with their offerings to workers.

“It was 75% when I started at Panera and they changed it to 25% one day and I never paid for food again,” another commenter wrote.

“We do get 50% but if other employees want food I’m not about to make them pay for it,” a commenter wrote.

Others wrote that they found ways around the employee discount policy while working for the restaurant chain.

“Since I did line I always just made my food and went on break but I left Panera, its the worst fast food job tbh,” one commenter wrote.

“Girl I would ‘accidentally’ make an extra smokehouse bbq chicken and leave it for me,” another commenter wrote.

“Y’all actually ring up your meals?” a commenter wrote. “I take that shit and leave.”

