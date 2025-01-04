‘If you’re a server, be careful lying’: Server shares how he tricks customers. Then a mom calls him out

Some servers lie about a variety of things to customers, whether it’s a mistake with an order or that an item is their favorite on the menu. However, one server advises against telling this certain lie to customers after it backfired on him in a video with over 117,000 views.

“If you’re a server, be careful lying to your guests,” TikTok user Jimmy Ryan (@jimmyyryann) warns his 101,000 followers. Then, he recalls how too much caffeine and embarrassment led to a fib. “Yesterday, all the caffeine started hitting me at the same time,” he says, his face dropping. “I got a little shaky. I’m walking over to the table with the drinks on the tray. As [the customers] are looking at me, some of the drinks are spilling out onto the tray and into each other,” the content creator says. Mortified, the server decided to deceive.

“So, as I get to the table and I’m putting it down, I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, guys. I just started working here. I’m still getting used to the hang of things. My apologies,’’ he says. However, it blew up in his face. “Tell me why did the mom at the table goes, ‘What? But you were our server the last time we came here three months ago?’”

As a result, Ryan felt even worse. “Do you ever just walk away from a table, literally, like, muttering threats to yourself under your breath ’cause, oh my god,” he says, rubbing his face with his hand and rocking himself. “I hate embarrassing interactions.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ryan via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Servers empathized with this

“I frequently walk away from my tables saying out loud ‘whats wrong with me,’” one viewer said.

“HELPPP that’s my go to lie,” another commented.

Furthermore, some shared different shams Ryan should’ve told.

“That’s why you say oh I have a twin and he works here also,” a third stated.

“And the way i wouldve been ‘yeah i took time off and came back still getting used to it again,’” a fourth remarked.

But a fifth recommended being honest, “The way I would’ve just told them the caffeine was kicking in and laughed it off, being a server is like improv all the time.”

How common is lying about this?

According to an article from Eat This, Not That! the most common lie a server tells a customer is that they’re doing ‘good.’” Number 7 is lying about their experience to earn bigger tips and grace from customers.

“Many Redditors reported telling their customers they were new to the job and still in training long after their training period was up, and even after they were quite experienced. In one case one person relayed saying she was a trainee even two years into the job. Why? Because, apparently, trainees get bigger tips and more patience from customers.”

