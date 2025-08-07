“Stop eating beef until they stop attacking democracy”: What is the “Boycott Texas Beef’” movement?

Currently, a crisis is unfolding in Texas politics regarding the state’s redistricting plans. Now, some Texan residents are fighting back by boycotting beef.

What’s happening with Texas politics right now?

In July 2025, Texas Republicans suddenly announced their plan to gerrymander the state, proposing to redraw district lines in order to gain five more congressional seats. This is likely a response to fears that they will lose seats in the midterms, as well as an apparent request from President Donald Trump to redraw the district lines in order to ensure a Republican majority.

While the plan quickly won the support of both local and national Republicans, it has faced fierce opposition in the state from both Democrats and progressives. Some have claimed that the proposed redistricting is undemocratic, while others have gone so far as to allege that the new map would be illegal.

Given that Democrats are a minority in the state legislature, they lack the votes to stop the redistricting from passing through their vote alone. However, they are currently exercising another method for preventing the vote from going through: simply leaving the state.

As the government’s bylaws require the presence of two-thirds of its lawmakers to conduct business, Democrats have realized that, by leaving the state, they can prevent the state government from passing this legislation.

Response from the Texas government has been swift. On Monday, the Texas House approved arrest warrants for the lawmakers who left the state, but those warrants will likely have no effect as long as the members stay beyond Texas’s jurisdiction. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has also suggested that these legislators could be removed from office for their actions, and lawmakers who left are currently being fined $500 every day for their absence.

This case has attracted attention across the United States, with many left-leaning people wondering how they can support Democratic politicians in the state while working against Republican politicians. Now, an unorthodox method of protest has been proposed: stop buying Texas beef.

Why are people boycotting Texas beef?

In a video with over 143 thousand views, TikTok user Jess Craven (@jesscraven101) explains how she believes people can protest the Texas government.

After noting that Republican legislators will not listen to protestors, Craven notes that there’s another group they’re more likely to listen to: their donors.

“Who is one of the biggest donors and one of the biggest industries in Texas? The beef industry,” she states. “Texas produces more beef than any other state in the country, so why not stop eating beef until they stop attacking democracy?”

@jesscraven101 Here’s a way to clap back at Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans—and its free! 8/4/25 ♬ original sound – Jessica Craven

Craven says that, while one can still consume beef, they should try to buy from a local farmer or from another producer that is not located in Texas.

This idea quickly gained traction across the internet, with guides being posted on sites like Reddit advising users on how to avoid Texas beef.

One popular guide suggests replacing popular Texas beef suppliers — Nolan Ryan Beef, Four Sixes Ranch Beef, 6666 brand, Texas Beef Company, Chisholm Trail Grass Fed Beef, Bastrop Cattle Company, Sendero Brothers, Buck Creek Meats, and others — with non-Texas based alternatives, such as Nebraska Star Beef, Tallgrass Beef, or Dakota Grass Fed Beef.

Other internet users simply tried to spread the message. One TikToker, Alex (@miss.alexandria), encouraged people to simply search for the term “Texas Beef Boycott” in addition to posting about it in order to attract further attention to the idea.

How influential is the beef industry in Texas?

So, is the beef industry as influential in Texas politics as these TikTokers and internet users claim?

As noted by the Associated Press, Texas’s economy relies heavily on the beef industry, which brings in approximately $12 billion a year and supports employment for thousands. This makes it one of the state’s top economic sectors.

As far as the influence of the industry itself is concerned, this can be debated, though multiple beef-related industry groups are known to have donated heavily to Right-wing candidates.

In the comments section of these videos and other internet posts, users offer their takes on this situation and the proposed beef boycott.

“Texas beef boycott is totally reasonable. Ecologically, health-wise, economically. Everybody can take a beef break,” writes a user.

“We can’t afford beef anyway, so, easy!” adds another.

“Gerrymandering should be illegal! I’m a dark blue dot in a sea of red,” offers a third. “Ohio has been Gerrymandered to hell and back!”

“I have zero confidence in the Supreme Court. They will let this slide. No Texas anything,” declared a further TikToker.

