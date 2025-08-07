“No heart whatsoever”: Danish zoo slammed after asking people to donate their pets to feed tigers and lynxes

A Danish zoo has drawn global attention and criticism after posting a Facebook post asking the public to donate unwanted animals to feed their carnivores. Aalborg Zoo, located in northern Denmark, shared the message on July 31, 2025, explaining that prey like chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs could help simulate a more natural diet for predators such as the European lynx.

Featured Video

While some praised the zoo’s transparency, many found the request disturbing. Nevertheless, the zoo maintained that these feeding practices were standard in professional zoos and contributed to the well-being of predator species.

Danish zoo asks for pet donations to feed their predators

The now-viral post encouraged owners of small animals that they could no longer care for to consider donation. According to the translated message, any animal received would first be euthanized by trained staff before being offered as food. The zoo framed the initiative as both ecologically responsible and beneficial for predator welfare.

Advertisement

“In zoos, we have a responsibility to mimic the animals’ natural food chain – for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity,” the translated post read. “This way, nothing goes to waste – and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition, and well-being for our predators.”

Importantly, the zoo emphasized that these whole-prey feedings are part of a broader mission to uphold the care of their captive animals. The post included a link to detailed guidelines for donors.

Aalborg Zoo responds to intense backlash

Although the intention may have been practical, the response it generated was anything but calm. As reactions poured in, many Facebook users expressed outrage over the idea of pets ending up as zoo feed. One commenter criticized the zoo’s request as “disgusting,” adding that the zoo staff had “no heart whatsoever.”

Advertisement

Others drew a similar line, with one Facebook user stating, “This is a cheap publicity stunt. You will have access to plenty whole body animals to feed your animals from the billions that are slaughtered each year. So you add to this number in is a completely unnecessary way to bring in customers for a bit of a show.”

More folks echoed similar sentiments, arguing that the practice crossed a moral line. Some even began urging others to boycott the zoo altogether.

Soon after, Aalborg Zoo updated the Facebook post. Although it stood by the original post, they closed the comments due to what they described as “hateful and malicious rhetoric.” The zoo encouraged further questions via private message or email, hoping to redirect the emotional reaction toward more constructive conversation.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.