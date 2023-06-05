‘It would take less time if you just told me your order’: Waitress blasts customers who expect every server to know their ‘usual’

A server’s clip went viral on TikTok after doing a skit about customers who expect servers to know their “usual” order.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Faith Bryant (@faithbryant6770) who posts job-related content. This time, she did a skit where she portrayed both the server and the customer. She kicked off the video by introducing herself as the server but is then cut off by the customer.

“I will have a water with four lemons and I’ll just get my usual,” the customer said. The server told the customer that she didn’t know what the “usual” was since she was new. This prompted the server and the customer to argue back and forth, the server asking what the customer wants to order and the customer refusing to let her know.

As a result, this led the customer to demand a new server. After the argument, the server asked the host if there were any other servers available. However, the host (also played by Bryant) responded that every server had “a full section.” To add insult to injury, the server had to be the one to inform the customer that no other servers could take her order.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bryant via TikTok comment regarding the video. The video garnered over 391,000 views as of Monday where people shared their thoughts on demanding customers.

“People think they’re just special. In the time it takes to argue, they could have ordered,” one viewer wrote.

“People act like they’re sooooo important,” a second agreed.

“Omg do these people think their order is like a part of training or something,” a third asked.

In addition, viewers revealed what they would do if they had to deal with a rude diner.

“I’d walk away & wait til she asks who her other server is, then I’d tell her no one wants to wait on her,” one user revealed.

“Great…I’ll go put in something that fell on the floor,” a second remarked.

“I love self important Karens. I’d have said ok and never went back,” a third said.

Former and current servers recalled their experiences.

“Crazy thing is we have people exactly like this at the bar I work at it happened to me two years ago when I started,” one person shared.

“Has this happen not long ago…I walked away and gave the table up!” a second recalled.

“Oh heck. I’ve dealt with people like that customer,” a third stated.