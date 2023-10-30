‘NO NO TIP OPTION’ Customer not given the option to hit ‘no tip,’ forced to tip 10% on kiosk machine

Over the past few years, “tipflation” has become a common topic of discussion. In short, “tipflation” is the idea that customers are now being asked to tip more often and for higher amounts, even at places that would not previously accept tips.

Numerous internet users have documented their experiences with tipflation to viral success. In June, a woman on TikTok alleged that a restaurant added automatic gratuity to her pickup order—then asked her to add a tip two times. Another user claimed he was asked to tip after ordering a $15 drink; the tipping options were for 20 or 40 percent.

Others have simply documented their experience opting out of the system altogether, with many users sharing videos of themselves bragging about hitting the “no tip” option while shopping.

However, opting out might not always be an option, as TikTok user Joostan (@joostanah) recently discovered.

In a video with over 24,000 views, Joostan shows a tablet checkout at a store called Bubble U. He has the choice of selecting between a 10, 15, 20, or 25 percent tip. The “custom tip” option, which would allow him to not tip, is covered by the button marked “Proceed”—effectively forcing the TikToker to tip.

“NO NO TIP OPTION,” Joostan writes in the text overlaying the video. In a comment, he adds, “they really hid the no tip option under the continue button.”

In the comments section, users shared similar experiences dealing with tip prompts on tablet-based checkout machines.

“Went to a boba store in the Bay Area with 25%, 30%, and 40% only options,” wrote a user. “I paid in cash instead.”

“Same happened to me at the Harry styles merch stand so I had to tip like 40 dollars,” offered another.

Others claimed that, if put in the same situation, they would not have simply paid for the bubble tea.

“I used to work there and i hope you walked out after this,” said a commenter.

“Cancel my whole order bye,” stated a second.

“I wouldn’t have paid,” declared a third. “That’s crazy.”

