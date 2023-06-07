‘My sub WAS EIGHTEEN DOLLARS’: Customer says she ‘obliterates’ no tip option at Subway

A Subway customer noted that she “obliterated” the no-tip option at checkout, setting off a lively online discussion about the sandwich chain and what services deserve a tip.

The TikTok video about the incident came from creator Jacky (@jack.ggreen). She posted the video on June 4, and it has garnered over 733,000 views since.

In the clip, Jacky dramatically propels her finger to her phone screen as if she were mashing a “no tip” button while accompanying audio augments the movement.

The on-screen caption explains the scenario: “Me absolutely obliterating the ‘no tip’ button at Subway because I literally just had to give them a tutorial on how to make a sandwich.”

The caption led one commenter to quip, “But they’re ‘sandwich artists,'” to the amusement of many others.

However, the video also set off a debate over what does and doesn’t deserve a tip.

“Me when yogurt mountain wanted a tip when all they did was take my card,” one viewer remarked.

Another got on the “no tips for froyo” train, saying, “I got asked to tip at a froyo place…where I filled and weighed my own stuff. I never hit decline so fast.”

One commenter reported it’s going to another level: “I bought a shirt at a concert and they asked for a tip. ALL THEY DID WAS HAND ME A SHIRT.”

Still, someone argued you should tip at Subway, even if your “sandwich artist” isn’t the best.

“At the Subway I started out at minimum wage $7.25 and was working alone almost every time I worked. So a tip is appreciated,” they wrote.

But that led someone else to counter, “Tipping is for ppl who do their job exceptionally good, do that and you shall get tips.”

Another contended, “it’s 20$ for a sandwich that i basically made myself i ain’t tipping nothing.”

One simply said, “I can be making 8 figures and i still wouldn’t tip at Subway.”

The Daily Dot contacted Jacky via TikTok comment for further information.