‘Ohhh hell no! Cancel the order’: Customer says restaurant added automatic gratuity on her pick-up order, asked her to tip 2 additional times

A former food service worker declared that “tipping has gotten out of hand” after being asked to tip three different times on a takeout order.

Morgan Huelsman (@webgirlmorgan) says that when she placed an order for pickup, a gratuity was automatically added to the order, which she had no problem with. She says that she was asked if she wanted to include yet another tip to the order, which she did, because, as she says, she worked in the food service industry and makes it a habit of ensuring she leaves a good tip for employees whenever she goes out to eat.

However, she says she was asked for a third tip when she picked up her food and that the employee behind the counter was visibly disappointed when she didn’t add even more money to the order.

“I nearly lost my mind when I showed up to pick up my order—I picked it up, it was not delivered. And they handed me this nice little receipt—additional tip, third time to tip on the same order. And when I did not sign this, the employee looked at me like I had just ruined his entire day. Sir, I am not gonna tip you for a third time. What are we doing? This is ridiculous. Now I get it y’all deserve the money but three times?” she questioned.

While there are some who would argue since restaurant staff members work together to fulfill takeout orders, customers should leave some type of tip even on meals that they pick up. However, there are others who state that they would never tip on takeout if they are getting the food themselves.

“Wait! They charged an automatic gratuity on a pick up order. Ohhh hell no! Cancel the order. I’ll cook. I’m tired of paying other ppl’s salaries,” one viewer said.

Another agreed that tipping culture has gotten “out of hand” and is now impacting other industries. “Tell me about it! I was asked how much tip i wanted to tip at the AUTOMATIC carwash?!?!?” they shared.

Many people who responded to Huelsman’s video, which was viewed over 55,000 times, couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that automatic gratuity was also added to the order. “That’s crazy they added a tip for a to go order unless you ordered for 8 people?” one questioned before revealing that they usually tip on pickup orders in hopes that “it goes to the cooks.”

There have been a number of social media posts from folks who’ve complained about tipping culture getting out of hand, like this one Ben & Jerry’s customer who refused to tip on a $2 waffle cone they purchased from the ice cream store. Like Huelsman, the Ben & Jerry’s customer said the employee also seemed upset that she didn’t leave a tip. In another instance, someone said that they were asked to tip on car parts when ordering them online.

