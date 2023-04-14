McDonalds customer at drive thru with caption 'MCDOUBBBLES ARE TOO HIGH' 'MC doubles are $3 and 19 cents' (l) McDouble in front of white background (c) McDonalds customer at drive thru with caption 'MCDOUBBBLES ARE TOO HIGH' '$3.19 for a Mcchicken' (r)

McDonalds @daiquiriheiress/TikTok by Caterina Cox

‘I remember when a McChicken was $1’: McDonald’s customer shocked by the price of the McDouble burger

'It’s cheaper to make your own at home now.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Trending

Posted on Apr 14, 2023

Fast food prices are going up — and users online are not happy. Chains like Raising Cane’s, Chipotle, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, and others have all come under fire for their price changes, many of which have increased by more than the cost of groceries.

Now, another TikTok user is calling out McDonald’s for their price increases. In a video with over 315,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Alexis (@daiquiriheiress) jokingly addresses the chain’s prices.

@daiquiriheiress First the 444 now this where does it end for you sick fcks #foryou #mcdouble #inflation #comedy ♬ original sound – alexis

“McDoubles are 3 dollars and 19 goddamn cents,” she says in the video. “$3.19 for a McChicken! Talking about fucking eggs — I remember when a McChicken was a dollar, and you could eat 16 of them drunk as shit on the floor of a McDonald’s.”

While many commenters claimed that their local McDonald’s offered McDoubles at a lower price, there are numerous documented cases of locations charging $3.19 — or more — for a McDouble or McChicken.

McMenu, a site unaffiliated with McDonald’s that logs prices around the country, claims the average price of a McDouble is now $2.41. The lowest price was documented in New Mexico ($1.59), while the highest price was found in Arkansas ($3.50).

The McChicken doesn’t fare much better. While the average price is lower at $1.74, the site claims that prices as high as $3 have been found in states like Massachusetts. 

These prices are difficult for users to accept, as both items used to appear on the chain’s dollar menu.

In the comments section under Alexis’ video, users voiced their frustration with price increases.

“I haven’t eaten at Mickey D’s since they were $1… where did they find the audacity to raise the price?” asked one user.

“5 years ago I lived off $1 mcChickens while being a degenerate gambler in Vegas,” another recalled. “It’s not inflation. just corporate greed. oh well.”

“I don’t eat McDonald’s anymore but damn. I remember when I could get more food than I could eat for $5 there,” a third recounted.

“It was 99¢… then $1.99… and now over $3!???” detailed an additional commenter.

We’ve reached out to Alexis via Instagram direct message and McDonald’s via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Apr 14, 2023, 7:52 am CDT

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

Braden Bjella
 