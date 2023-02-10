‘That is so much money for one bowl’: Chipotle customer shares shock at bowl costing $19.82

A TikTok of a Chipotle customer complaining about the high cost of their burrito bowl has gone viral and sparked another controversy regarding the fast-food chain restaurant.

In the video, which was posted on Jan. 11 by Makenna Silbernagel (@berrymakenna), the TikToker rants, “My burrito bowl from Chipotle just cost $19.82. Yes, I got guac, but that shouldn’t make it $19.82. That is so much money, for one bowl! What is happening?”

Accompanying the video is an overlay text which reads, “Chipotle. I have questions,” and a caption in the description of the video says, “Is it just me, or did @Chipotle quadruple their prices overnight. What are you putting in this shizzz to make it worth $20. #chipotle #overpriced #quickstory?”

The video currently has over 492,200 views as of Friday. The comments section was filled with reactions from people who have also been shocked by the high cost of the bowl and asked the TikToker for more context.

One user said, “here is an idea. did you say ‘excuse me, how does this total $19.82?’ then the either explain it or go ‘oops’ & give you the correct total.”

Another added, “I bought one a few weeks ago and it was $9.”

A third commenter wrote, “We drastically need more information to make a call on this video. Please give a breakdown of how they charged you.”

While it is not known exactly why the bowl was so expensive in this instance, it has certainly brought attention to the issue of high prices in fast-food chains. Whether Chipotle will respond to the viral video remains to be seen, but it has certainly created a buzz among TikTok users and foodies alike.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Silbernagel via Instagram direct messages and Chipotle via their press email.