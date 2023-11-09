‘Get up, bro. Go make some eggs’: Worker tells manager he isn’t coming in. He responds with a voice memo

Calling out from work can be a daunting experience, especially if you report to someone you know is going to vocally express their disappointment, or try to convince you to come in anyway. But one manager did so in a way that left TikTok viewers feeling weirdly motivated.

Roy (@__jayroy) didn’t give everyone much context when he shared his manager’s voice message with his followers—just that he had let him know he wouldn’t be showing up for work that day, and he received a rather impassioned response when he did.

“Get up, bro. Get up. Go make some eggs. Start the day off productive, OK? Let’s wake up,” the manager says in the clip. “Let’s make some eggs. I just got out of the shower. I feel fresh. Go wash—go take a shower. You took a nap already, so you’re up. You’re good.”

The lively message continues with even more orders to go make eggs, also suggesting Roy get things moving by cleaning his room or brushing his teeth.

“Maybe you can take a nap after that, you know what I’m saying? But start off the day good. Don’t start off the day lousy and slouching like you do every day, ‘cause nothing’s gonna change. You’re gonna be broke and poor like for the rest of your life,” he continued, before truly amping things up in both volume and zeal. “Let’s get up, let’s get productive, and let’s f*cking start the day off good! Let’s f*cking go! Today’s a good day!”

It’s unclear whether the TikToker called in because he was sick, something happened in his personal life, or he just wasn’t vibing with getting up and going to work that day. There are obviously situations where a person wouldn’t want to have their manager respond to them calling out with that sort of intensity, which a couple of people did allude to in the comments.

“He sounds so stressed bro,” one viewer said.

“Was that pep talk for you or him?!” another questioned.

But the motivation the manager intended for Roy clearly had an effect on no small number of people listening at home.

“Honestly this is the kind of manager i appreciate,” wrote one user.

“Ngl i be needing that talk sometimes,” @astronextdoor admitted, while @apathycore said, “Im coming to work after that.”

“This sent a shiver up my spine i don’t wanna be broke,” another agreed.

“I want to put this as my alarm clock sound,” said a further user.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Roy via TikTok comment to find out if his manager’s pep talk ended up motivating him to show up to work after all, but in the meantime, we do have the answer to one burning question.

“At least tell us you made the eggs,” pleaded @tryelhsa, “cause he said it mad times.”

“I fasho did,” Roy replied.