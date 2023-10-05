TikTok, famed for its innovative approaches and unconventional ideas, offers a feature where users can send virtual gifts to content creators during live streams, allowing creators to monetize their accounts effectively. One such notable gift is the Galaxy gift, which is renowned for its visual appeal and displays a stunning galaxy view when sent to a creator. But how much is a Galaxy on TikTok?

How much is a Galaxy on TikTok?

The Galaxy gift on TikTok is worth 1,000 TikTok coins, translating roughly to $13.50, per Attention Always, depending on the package you choose to purchase the coins. It is not the most expensive gift on the platform; with items like the Lion going over $400, it remains a popular choice amongst users wishing to support their favorite creators.

Monetary conversion for the Galaxy and TikTok’s commission

When a creator receives a gift, it is converted into diamonds, which can be withdrawn as real money. However, TikTok takes a hefty 50% commission, meaning the creator only gets about $7-8 from a Galaxy gift, costing the user around $15. The creators can cash out after accumulating at least $100, with a weekly withdrawal limit of $1,000, capping monthly withdrawals at $4,000.

The gifting process (and alternatives to that)

To send a gift, users can select the Gift icon next to the Add Comment feature during a live stream, allowing them to choose from various gifts, each with different values and visual effects. Suppose users wish to ensure that the creators receive the full intended amount. In that case, they should inquire about their PayPal, Venmo, or Cash app account information for direct transactions, as TikTok’s high commission can significantly reduce the creator’s earnings from the gifts.

How much is a Galaxy worth on TikTok, compared to other gifts?

TikTok gifts vary in size and worth, ranging from as low as $0.0012 (5 virtual TikTok coins) to as high as $500 (35,000 TikTok coins). Some premium gifts include the TikTok Universe, Lion, and Rocket, costing 34,999, 29,999, and 20,000 coins, respectively. With over 100 items, users have many options to support their preferred content creators within their budget constraints.

How does the TikTok Creator Fund work?

Beyond gifts, creators also earn through the TikTok Creator Fund, which pays users based on the number of views they receive per video, and brand deals, where creators can earn income by promoting products or music, contributing to the diversification of income streams on the platform.

TikTok’s gifting option, including the notable Galaxy gift, offers an exciting and visual way for fans to support content creators. While the platform’s commission is considerably high, this feature allows creators to earn real monetary compensation for their work, encouraging a continual influx of creative content on the global platform.

Direct financial transactions remain a viable alternative for those willing to support creators beyond the constraints of TikTok’s commission. The gift-giving feature, the creator fund, and brand collaborations solidify TikTok’s standing as a lucrative platform for content creators worldwide.