How to change your age on TikTok

Do you suspect you may not be getting the full user experience you should be getting on TikTok? It may be that you need to know how change your age on TikTok.

If you constantly get “this post is age-restricted” messages when browsing the platform, TikTok may think you’re younger than you are. People under the age of 16 years are restricted from seeing certain TikTok content.

If you have mistakenly entered your real age or somehow listed as under 13 due to some other error, you’ll have to deal with customer service to have the restriction removed.

Thankfully, we can walk you through the process.

How old does TikTok think you are?

Your age is not listed anywhere in your user profile. TikTok asks users to enter their full birthdate when they create their accounts, and bases its restriction on the age entered at the time the account was created, in a process called age-gating.

If you have entered your age erroneously you will have to contact customer service through the app. If you are seeing “age-restricted” messages, even though you entered your correct birthdate, some other error may have occurred and you will still need to contact customer service to correct the problem.

Here are the steps to change your age through TikTok’s in-app customer service:

Step 1

Tap the Profile button at the bottom right of the home screen.

Step 2

Tap the three-line “hamburger” menu button in the top-right corner. Then select Settings and Privacy

Step 3

In the Settings and Privacy menu screen, scroll down and select Support then select Report a Problem.

Step 4

Now select Account and Profile.

Step 5

Select Editing Profile

Step 6

Select Other

Step 7

Select the Need More Help? option.

Step 8

You should now have access to a feedback form. Enter your request to change your birthdate. Include the correct birthdate with the request then tap Submit.

You should be contacted by TikTok through the email account you used to create your account. Customer service will likely request that you provide some sort of age verification. Government-issued identification, such as a state driver’s license or ID should be sufficient.

Once TikTok accepts the verification, your account will be updated and you can start experiencing all the platform has to offer.

What all does TikTok have to offer?

According to TikTok, it’s “the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.” It’s also becoming a driving force in other art forms, including music; in September 2023, TikTok and Billboard announced the launch of a TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart.

That is “the first official chart in the U.S. to monitor music discovery and engagement on the platform. It is the verified list of the hottest songs on TikTok each week, giving the most accurate record of the current music trends happening in the U.S. market.”

It’s also where lots of lots of people are. It passed the one billion user mark in September 2021, and according to Statista’s sampling from January 2023, it’s the sixth-largest social network in the world.

