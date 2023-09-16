On TikTok, eavesdropping is turning into content

This Week On The Internet is a weekly column that recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week and runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

One common fear in this era of social media is ending up in the background of someone’s TikTok video. You could just be out in public, minding your business, when someone starts recording nearby. Then there’s the fear that the post will go viral and you’ll forever be attached to a meme. Now a stranger doesn’t even need to record you to reveal details about your life to TikTok; they can simply eavesdrop.

There’s been an ongoing trend of TikTokers listening in on strangers’ conversations or behavior and later retelling that story on the app in an effort to “catch” the stranger in a nefarious act. For example, a person will tell the story and give off as many details as possible: “If your boyfriend was on a business trip to Denver this week and he has a friend named Angela, he is cheating on you.” From there, viewers will try to “boost” the video until it makes it to the intended person.

A TikTok that went viral on X this week is the latest example. A woman reported overhearing bridesmaids talking negatively about their friend, the bride. She claims these women dissed the bride’s choice of hairstyles, dresses, flowers, beverages, and more. “If you just got married and your color scheme was blush and you have two blonde friends with short bobs and you have a brunette friend…don’t be friends with them anymore,” TikToker @kelsey_kotzur concludes.

“Praying to God the bride sees this and drags those girls for filth after,” one X user wrote in response to the video.

But not everyone agreed that the gossip needed to be publicized.

“There needs to be a minding your own fuckin business renaissance,” one person wrote. imagine trying to have a mean ass convo w ur friends and having to worry about some pilgrim making a tiktok about it.”

“Eavesdropping on random girls’ private conversation then running home to make a 3 minute video for the entire internet is not normal.. u all want to be cops so bad omg losers and freaks,” another said.

Why it matters

The eavesdropping-for-content trend seems to be only growing. Do people have to worry about what they say in a coffee shop or restaurant now because a TikToker might be listening and taking notes? It’s a normal inclination to listen to strangers’ drama-filled conversations in public places, but making a video about those conversations is taking it to another level.



Some gossip needs to remain in group chats.