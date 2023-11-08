TikTok’s new creator program is just as vague as the old one

TikTok is shutting down its confusing TikTok Creator Fund and replacing it with the TikTok “Creativity Program Beta” — which seems to be designed to push longer form content and is only slightly less confusing. The video hosting platform shared in a press release on Monday that the $2 billion TikTok Creator Fund would be closing down on Dec. 16 in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Instead, eligible creators are encouraged to apply to the newer TikTok Creativity Program.

According to a blog post on Monday, users at least 18 years old with at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 views in 30 days are eligible to join this new initiative. But unlike the old TikTok Creator Fund, where most videos adhering to the terms of service were eligible, this new fund has a bit more restrictions. The video needs to reach 1,000 views, not be a Duet/Stitch/Photo Mode, not be sponsored content, and adhere to the terms of service. A video can be denied monetization, though users can appeal the decision within 30 days of receiving a notice.

To improve your chances of getting a nice payout, TikTok recommends in the blog to make videos a minute or longer, going as high as “30-minutes long.” Uploads over 20 minutes currently seem to be impossible, and a TikTok spokesperson did not clarify whether that was a feature of the TikTok Creativity Program despite responding to some of our other questions about the program.

The highly criticized TikTok Creator Fund launched in the spring of 2021 with $200 million and eventually grew to $2 billion which every eligible creator could earn a piece of. That might seem like a lot of money, but when spread out over one million creators, payouts were incredibly small…

