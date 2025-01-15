‘I had a Ford Focus come into our shop like that’: Customer brings in car over ‘clunks.’ The mechanic can’t believe what he finds

A mechanic recently took to Instagram to share one of the rustiest cars he’s ever worked on. Viewers can’t believe the condition of the vehicle.

In a video posted by user Chris (@chrisbuilt92), which has amassed over 2.2 million views, he shows a car brought into his shop with a peculiar complaint.

“Customer says car clunks under acceleration,” he begins.

As he walks over to the vehicle, which is lifted off the ground, Chris focuses his camera on the underside of the car.

It’s clear something’s wrong. The metal panel underneath the front of the car is rusted so badly that it’s barely holding together.

Chris reaches out and gives it a slight jiggle. That’s when the entire piece starts moving freely, almost completely detached from the car’s body.

“Ever seen a car this rusty?!?” he writes in the video’s text overlay.

Why do cars rust?

According to CarCapsule, rust, or iron oxide, forms when iron-based metals react with oxygen in the presence of moisture.

This chemical process, known as oxidation, can weaken your car’s metal over time, leading to holes, structural damage, and serious safety concerns.

CarCapsule suggests that road salt is one of the biggest contributors to rust, especially in colder regions where it’s used to melt ice on roads. That’s because salt speeds up the rusting process by creating the perfect conditions for oxidation, particularly when mixed with water.

The brand also notes that moisture alone—whether from rain, snow, or even salty ocean air—can significantly increase the risk of rust, especially in areas like wheel wells and body panels.

Moisture isn’t the only concern, though. CarCapsule points out that things like bird droppings or salty water splashes can also create the right environment for rust to develop.

To keep your car safe, they recommend regular inspections of vulnerable areas and taking preventative measures, like proper storage solutions or protective products designed to minimize exposure to these elements.

Are Fords more susceptible to rust?

According to Valley Collison’s list of cars built with materials more prone to rusting, yes. The Ford Fiesta and Ford StreetKa make its top 8 list.

Viewers are amused

In the comments, some were surprised. Mechanics also shared similar stories.

“Average east coast vehicle in 10 years,” joked one user.

“Haha I had a ford focus come into out shop like that,” shared another. “I refused to work on it as the boss wanted to sell it to a first time driver. He did and we had to tow it back after the wheel and suspension came off the frame. I put my week notice in that afternoon.”

“I lifted a car and the whole front stayed on the ground,” related another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chris via direct messages on Instagram.

