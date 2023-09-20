‘Most of that is 98 c at Walmart,’: Shopper shares what items Dollar Tree is marking back down to $1

In July of this year, Dollar Tree announced that it would be rolling some of its prices back to $1. Prior to this announcement, most products at the store were listed at $1.25. Today, Dollar Tree contains a host of $1 items, and the chain says that it is considering $3, $4, and $5 items in the future.

But if you’re considering running out the door to your nearest Dollar Tree to score the new $1 deals, make sure you know what you’re going to get. Thanks to TikTok user Erica Fuller (@dollartreequeen76), we now have an idea of what shoppers can expect to receive for their dollar.

Fuller’s video has over 276,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

According to Fuller, candy, some bottles of water, drink mixes, seasonings, and canned goods are the only items that have been reduced to a single dollar. The rest remain at $1.25 or higher.

In the comments section, users expressed confusion at the switch.

“The nice thing there was not having to look at prices. Now they have this dollar stuff, 1.25 stuff, plus stuff,” said a user. “They are losing me.”

“Dollar Tree is getting too confusing,” echoed another. “I liked when you could walk in and know everything was the same price.”

“I work at DT, this is gonna be so confusing for customers,” offered a third.

Others claimed that Dollar Tree isn’t always the deal that shoppers think it is, with many claiming that Walmart and Target have comparable or cheaper prices.

“Cause most of that is 98 c at Walmart,” stated a commenter.

“Canned items, spices etc are still less then a $1 at walmart,” alleged a second.

“Honestly I just get packs at target for a dollar. Like it’s way more stuff,” wrote an additional TikToker.

That said, many users on TikTok have claimed that there are still plenty of deals to be found at Dollar Tree. Several users have pointed out that one can find name-brand makeup products at the store if they look hard enough, and others have made surprise discoveries like alcohol and Ghiradelli chocolate.

In that spirit, some in the comments of Fuller’s video said they were enthusiastic about the $1 switch.

“I’m so happy that they went back to a dollar,” declared a commenter. “I can’t wait until they go back to a dollar on their decorations.”

