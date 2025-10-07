“Keep an eye on that escape artist”: Workers at a Virginia Lowe’s store find beloved missing cat after a multi-state search

Volunteers from a Lowe’s in Richmond, Va., traveled to North Carolina to find their missing cat, Francine. The internet reacts to the emotional reunion.

Lowe’s cat goes missing

Francine lived in Richmond, Va., Lowe’s for over eight years, but suddenly went missing after entering a delivery truck in September. The delivery truck apparently drove to a Lowe’s distribution center in North Carolina.

Desperate to get the cat back, SPCA volunteers went across state lines to try to capture Francine and bring her back to Lowe’s. They offered a $2000 award, according to WTVR.

Volunteers also set up a “Where’s Francine” Instagram account, which quickly garnered over 34,000 followers.

They provided frequent updates on the search for the missing cat on both their account and a similar TikTok account.

@whereisfrancine As of last night, 10/4, we have received our first confirmed Francine sighting. There is a team of caretakers headed from Richmond to North Carolina hoping to locate and bring home our girl. Please keep them in your thoughts today as they search the RDC. Every hour we are closer to having Francine home, being able to give her chin scratchies just like this again. We love you, Francine ❤️ ♬ Searching (interlude) – CharlestheFirst

One of the account’s creators spoke to People, saying that a “whistleblower on Reddit” who worked at the location “saw her get on to the distribution truck,” helping the cause to identify the location.

At the time, Lowe’s told People that “Francine holds a special place in our hearts. She is a local celebrity and dearly loved by everyone in the community, from our customers to our store associates.” “We’re doing everything we can,” they continued.

Francine is found

After several weeks of searching, volunteers found Francine on Oct. 4, per a Lowe’s press release. The company employed thermal drones to try to locate the cat.

Now, Francine is back at the Richmond Lowe’s, where she continues “greeting customers, exploring the aisles and soaking up more affection than ever.”

“I can’t describe the feeling when we realized it was her,” said a Lowe’s store manager. “We all just lit up.”

How did the internet react to the missing cat?

Commenters on a post by the Richmond Animal Care and Control announcing Francine’s capture celebrate her return to Lowe’s.

“And like any other cat, Francine is probably not remotely sorry for the chaos she caused. So glad she was found!” one writes.

“OMG… such good news. People are gonna be flocking in the next few days just to see her. So glad she’s been found. Keep an eye on that escape artist,” another says.

“Spectacular news. I know Francine is so happy that Lowe’s didn’t give up on finding her,” a third adds.

“Oh my goodness! That’s a wonderful way to start the day! I’m so happy! It’s amazing that this sweet kitty has connected so many people’s hearts! That’s a gift for us all,” a fourth commenter remarks.

