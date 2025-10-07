“Making me emotional”: Thrifter finds decades-old notes left by previous owner in vintage purses

When Reddit user u/Reality_Rose bought a bundle of old purses at a vintage store, she expected a fun thrifting find. What she got was a heartfelt glimpse into someone’s life.

Inside each bag, she discovered handwritten notes from the original owner, describing where the purse came from and who made it.

She shared her discovery on the r/FoundPaper subreddit in a post that included images of the four old purses along with the notes. The thread has 11,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments from collectors who have connected with the past through treasured objects left behind by loved ones and strangers.

“I love thrifting especially when I find something uniquely weird,” u/Reality_Rose wrote. “I’ve found notes in books, boxes, pockets, purses, etc but these are my favorite because they came as a set.”

The notes inside the purses lovingly detailed the origin of each piece. The little pieces of paper offered stories that communicated the value of the old things that could have otherwise gone overlooked.

“I was so delighted to know a little bit more about the history,” u/Reality_Rose told Newsweek. She guessed that the original owner wrote the notes for family members. “They just read like something you would write to someone with the context of the family.”

Notes detail the personal history behind each decades-old handbag

The silver pouch that caught u/Reality_Rose’s eye and convinced her to purchase the set, contained a note titled “Metal Mesh Evening Bag.” The bag’s original owner wrote, “Given to me by the professors in Physics Dept. at TU for Christmas. I was the student secretary in their offices. 1951.”

A note inside a white crocheted purse revealed that it was handmade for the original owner by her mother during WWII. The note said, “She had to use a plastic chain and an old, used zipper. 1940’s.”

A larger purse that was also made by the original owner’s mother held a note that suggested her mother had made the intricate item without a pattern. The note read, “I don’t think she had a pattern; was able to copy by looking at it. 1930s.”

A reminder that every object has a story

Commenters reacted to the tiny treasures and their stories with awe. OP’s find resonated with Reddit users who pointed out that stories and people behind objects are what give them meaning.

“These are goddamn amazing. The purses and the notes.”

“Provenance is what makes an ordinary item valuable and meaningful, this is awesome. Congrats, OP.”

“Those notes take them to such a special place. I love when people share their memories and origin stories about long cherished possessions. What a great find!”

“Obsessed. I wish all precious and sentimental things came with little notes.”

