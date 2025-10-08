“You gotta unplug sometimes”: Twitch streamer Fandy just gave birth on a livestream, and viewers can’t believe what they just witnessed

Popular Twitch streamer Fandy livestreamed her home birth on the platform, garnering mixed reactions from fans and other creators.

Fandy livestreams her birth

The streamer began the livestream as she went into labor right as her water broke, with over 30,000 viewers tuning in, according to Dextero.

She continued to respond to the livestream chat throughout the eight-hour process, even cracking jokes.

Despite questions on whether the birth livestream conforms to Twitch’s content rules, the platform’s CEO entered the chat, writing, “Fandy, best of luck and congratulations. Wishing you the best in this journey.”

The livestream showed Fandy laboring in a blow-up pool and eventually giving birth to her daughter, Luna, whose first moments were caught on camera.

Streamers watch and react live

Other streamers like FaZe and Vanillamace reacted to the livestream in real time, cheering Fandy on through the process.

“Let that thing slide out like a [expletive] Thanksgiving ham!” Vanillamace joked at one point in her reaction livestream.

FaZe and several of his streamer friends scream as the camera pans to the newborn, exclaiming that the baby is “so cute.”

However, streamer Devonte remarked that creators do “anything for views” as he tuned in.

“Streamers need to be stopped. Bro, turn off the camera,” he says.

Fans of the streamer also shared mixed reactions. Some praised Fandy for normalizing labor and birth as thousands watched the process unfold.

“It was super beautiful and incredible to watch. She had approval to stream this and didn’t show anything graphic. What a cool thing to do in one of the hardest moments of her life, ugh,” one X user commented.

“Imagine being born and someone put in chat ‘i was here,” a TikTok commenter said. “Real life Truman Show,” said another.

opened twitch & there’s a streamer live giving birth at home rn pic.twitter.com/BlrnVjILH3 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) October 8, 2025

Others showed concern for the child’s privacy, sparking debate about showing children on livestreams.

“That… seems weird to stream. That is an extremely personal and private thing to air live for anybody to see, and it feels disconnected. What if your daughter, in 15-18 years, finds this and learns about it? She will probably be weirded out. And god forbid someone from her school,” an X user wrote.

“You gotta unplug sometimes…..this is wildly inappropriate,” a second commented.

“Children deserve rights. This includes privacy and dignity. The fact that this baby was exploited for content the moment it was born should be disturbing and alarming to people,” another added.

