“Women should be madder”: Man spends 2 weeks researching women’s healthcare and can’t believe how broken it is

TikToker René Jay (@thatguyrenejay) recently began a deep dive into women’s healthcare and, more specifically, how women are ignored and brushed aside by medical professionals.

Featured Video

After hearing stories from women and looking into research done on the subject, he started sharing his discoveries with his followers. His recent videos showed him questioning why women’s health issues often go overlooked or dismissed.

In one post from Sept 25, Jay admitted he felt overwhelmed. He said, “Dog, I’m trying to tell you, I feel like women should be madder. Like, I don’t—I don’t get it.” He explained that when he asked women about their experiences, anger seemed to surface immediately. At first, he wondered why, but then he said it made sense once he looked at how often doctors dismissed their female patients’ questions.

Advertisement

“They give you all shoulders”: Women’s health questions often brushed off

Jay highlighted examples that women had shared with him. He noted how patients asked basic questions about conditions like endometriosis or PCOS, only to be brushed off. “They give you all shoulders,” he said, describing doctors’ noncommittal responses. Even requests for something as simple as an ultrasound often met resistance.

He also raised concerns about the lack of research into postpartum depression until recently. He described it as baffling that women had struggled in silence for so long.

“Like, how do you explain to someone that you are depressed, that your baby is not latching onto your breast? And no one’s willing to talk about it?” he asked. “I’m mad for you, and it’s insane.”

Advertisement

Jay then pointed out reports of dangerous chemicals in menstrual products. He asked why innovations had lagged because “wouldn’t it push the medical field further if we knew as a collective how to absorb blood through a tissue of some type? Wouldn’t that be good?”

He called the medical system “evil” and admitted he had been shocked to learn how universal the frustration seemed across women of different backgrounds.

In his words, “I spent the last two days just looking into some of the things that women have been telling me. And it’s more interesting to me that it’s a unanimous decision of all women from all creeds, of all religions, of all races, that all are like, no, this sh*t is garbage.”

Advertisement

Two weeks into the rabbit hole: Ongoing series turns into a crash course on medical sexism

By Oct 1, Jay had continued his research. He posted another video saying, “I’m 10 days into looking into women’s health. I’m trying to figure out why in the hell every single time a woman goes to a doctor she’s told that she has to lose weight.”

Advertisement

He questioned why weight loss had become a default answer. “What if the weight gain is the symptom?” he asked. He also criticized how birth control often became the fallback solution for unrelated conditions. In his view, this refusal to dig deeper left women without answers.

Despite his frustration, Jay encouraged more people to share experiences in the comments.

Advertisement

One viewer noted that race played a significant role in treatment. “I will say as a white woman, this sh*t is so much worse for woc than it is white women. The history behind half the experiments they put people through were majorly tested on black women throughout history because they were said to ‘feel no pain.’”

As Jay put it, he was “just baffled” by what he had learned, but he promised to keep digging. His ongoing series has turned into a platform for women to explain what they have endured in medical spaces, and why, as he said, “you gotta deal with all this and then you get sexually harassed? Oh, f*ck that, bro.”

Advertisement

René Jay did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.