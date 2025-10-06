A mall-goer noticed a strange sign on a closed Claire’s store and got a closer look. Naturally, they posted the message, which blames the “radical left” for the closure, on Reddit soon after.

What did the closure sign say?

The post on the subreddit r/pics reads, “The Claire’s in my town closed down and this is the note that’s posted outside.”

A second screenshot shows the letter up close, which blames “radical left agitators” for trying to “destabilize” the company. They claim boycotters engage in “Domestic Economic Terrorism.” However, commenters question these claims, as they hadn’t heard of a boycott against Claire’s.

The note also concedes that the brand made “difficult financial choices” that ultimately led to the location closing down. The accessory brand filed for bankruptcy in the United States for the second time in August, according to BBC.

“Despite these challenges, Claire’s remains committed to our identity as a traditional American company rooted in values of family & community,” the note continues.

The message says that Claire’s will work with the “current administration to reinvigorate [its] brand presence across the United States,” however, there is no messaging that can be found online that corroborates this—or any—of the claims.

What do shoppers think of the sign?

In the comments, shoppers say they believe Claire’s misplaces blame on protesters for their financial struggles.

“It’s frankly bananas that they’re blaming radical leftists for anything when malls and mall culture have been in decline for 20-25 years, and half your clientele is stuffing your merchandise in their purses as a coming-of-age rebellion thing,” one says.

“They’re hardly even blaming the private equity vultures; it’s the ‘radical left economic terrorists’. These people are so brainwashed they don’t even know the enemy is in the room with them,” another writes.

Others question whether the note was satirical.

“This almost feels a little too on the nose. Like, we’re sure this isn’t satire in some way? Obviously, I know there are legitimate people who think this is what’s happening, but like really?” a commenter asks.

“This has to be fake, and someone made this themselves. It has to be,” another suggests.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Claire’s for comment.

