‘I paid $12 for that exact nail polish’: Dollar Tree stocked with brand-name beauty supplies, phone cases after price hike to $1.25

In 2022, Dollar Tree changed its standard price from $1 to $1.25.

At first, fans were angered that the bargain store was changing its ways. Meanwhile, industry experts questioned the controversial decision.

But now, a TikTok video shows that those extra 25 cents go a long way. In the clip, TikToker Julie (@juliaa.vids) shows how Dollar Tree has stocked brand-name beauty products and phone cases.

“What the extra 25 cents did to dollar tree,” the text overlay reads as she shares which products are worth every penny. The first is a blue cellphone case for an iPhone 7 and 8 Plus, which has a multi-colored heart charm dangling from it.

The next product is a bottle of dark green Essie nail polish. A typical bottle of the popular brand polish sells for over $10.

The final product Julia showcases is a claw hair clip, which she refers to as a “jaw clip.” The ‘90s hair trend is one of the hottest 2023 hair accessories.

The viral video was posted earlier this week, and by Thursday, it had been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

In the comments, viewers couldn’t believe how much Dollar Tree has leveled up its products.

“They have essie?” one user asked with a shocked face emoji. There were also some upset reactions from those who have been paying regular price for the same products.

“Don’t tell me they have my essie off tropic thats my color,” this woman wrote. “I paid $12 for that exact nail polish,” added another.

A third got a kick out of the Essie nail polish in the generic packaging. “Essie in the ‘NAIL POLISH’ packaging plzzz LOL,” they commented.

Don’t expect every store to have the polish in stock, though. One woman shared that she went searching for it and came up empty-handed. “I have gone to three dollar trees trying to find essie and have found none,” they shared.

Other viewers shared their own Dollar Tree finds. “My dollar tree had Hair Food shampoo yesterday!” this viewer wrote.

“They had a 7 pack of nice socks when I went,” shared another.

One person said that their local Dollar Tree has been selling items for $5.

The company announced last week that it’s expanding its price points even more to include items from $3 to $5.

“The hard part has been done,” Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling told investors, according to Winsight Grocery Business. “That leap to $1.25 was painful but that is done now, and it’s time for us to capitalize on it.”

With higher margins, the company is rolling out premium products. This includes Dollar Tree Plus, according to the company’s website: “For just $3 and $5, you can score amazing finds on seasonal and holiday supplies, home décor, crafts, toys and games, party supplies, electronics and hardware, and beyond.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Julia via TikTok comment and Dollar Tree via email.