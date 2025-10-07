Forget television; people are tuning into a Florida bar’s livestream for their entertainment, and TikTokers can’t get enough of it.

Courtney (@courtneykcolombo) recently posted a couple of videos drawing attention to what she says is “officially our favorite show,” a livestream from the Elbo Room. The first of her videos shows that she’s popped the feed up onto her TV and is watching patrons of this bar interacting with each other and interacting with the camera.

In both that video and her next, Courtney does her best to guess what these bar goers are doing or saying to one another, as the feed doesn’t include any audio.

“This girl’s down here fighting with her boyfriend,” she says at one point. “They have not been having a good night.”

What is the Elbo Room?

The Elbo Room is a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that’s been around since 1938. According to its website, the bar has been livestreaming in some capacity ever since March 1996. Since then, the establishment has expanded to include even more camera views.

The Beach Cam, The Patio Cam, The Band Cam, and The Bar Cam are all available without sound to anyone with YouTube access. A BandCam+ subscription, which will set you back $2.99 per month, provides access to the Band Cam with audio and the Second Floor Bar Cam.

“Our new live bar chat is becoming very popular and allows people around the world using the internet to see and chat with people enjoying themselves at the bar,” the website boasts.

People are vibing with bar livestreams

It’s immediately clear from the comments on Courtney’s video that she’s far from the only person tuning into this feed regularly.

“Was anyone watching last night??” @daylighteimsxo asked. “The drama between yellow dress lady and black top lady was CRAZY.”

“elbo room live streams are top tier entertainment,” wrote @rataculero, prompting someone to respond, “There is a girl on there right now totally vibing by herself while another group of girls are falling over each other wanting hugs. this is interesting.”

Despite the enjoyment, there was also an overall sense of agreement among people that they were glad this practice was never common in bars they went to growing up.

“it could of ruined my life,” one person joked, while another said, “My mother would’ve literally disowned me.”

“A bar in my town did this for a bit and several cheaters got caught very quickly lol,” @carl.yo chimed in.

Although the Elbo Room has been doing this for a long time now, they’re far from the only bar to adopt the practice. People in Courtney’s comments were recommending streams from Key West, Liverpool, New Orleans, and more.

“This is amazing,” one viewer wrote. “No reason to go out.”

