“No explanation, no context, no credits”: Fans are sharing theories about Nintendo’s contextless animated short

Nintendo shared a new animated short online, and it has fans scratching their heads. The new video titled “Close To You” was shared on October 7th and follows a baby in a nursery.

The gaming company provided zero content to the video, so fans are understandably confused. However, some folks are having fun guessing what the short could mean.

Close to You. pic.twitter.com/ryAQd5fBnR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2025

Fans react to Nintendo’s short

Many people are enjoying Nintendo’s teasing while others are eager to know more.

“No explanation, no context, no credits; just Koji Kondo jammin on the piano.

Absolutely love when Nintendo does weird stuff for no discernible reason whatsoever,” one fan wrote.

“Alright, Nintendo, I know you don’t like revealing your devs until a game is out, but I DESPERATELY need some context here, who made this and WHY???,” another fan shared.

alright Nintendo I know you don’t like revealing your devs until a game is out but I DESPERATELY need some context here, who made this and WHY??? https://t.co/vNGGP6wRD7 — Noah (@NoahTheNerd) October 7, 2025

Could Nintendo be teasing new Pikmin?

The leading theory about “Close to You” is that Nintendo is teasing something Pikmin-related.

First released in 2001, Pikmin is a real-time strategy and puzzle game. The characters in Pikmin are plant/animal hybrid aliens that have become beloved by the gaming community. There are multiple Pikmin games and spin-offs in addition to three animated shorts that were released in 2014.

You can check out some of the Pikmin theories below:

“I think Nintendo might be teasing a new Pikmin project. If you look closely in the background during this scene, there is something moving that looks like it could be Pikmin,” one eagle-eyed viewer wrote.

“People are saying you can hear this Pikmin song from when the baby starts walking at 3:13!” someone else claimed.

People are saying you can hear this Pikmin song from when the baby starts walking at 3:13! 👀 https://t.co/4HzHCXkCFP pic.twitter.com/iAjMsPYmcG — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) October 7, 2025

Other folks are leaning into the Pikmin lore:

The big question: could this be about a Pikmin 5 or a movie?

HOLY FUCKING SHIT THE PIKMIN LEITMOTIF



NINTENDOOOOOOOOOOOO IS THIS PIKMIN 5 OR A MOVIE??? https://t.co/j2KfnSJA6t pic.twitter.com/LPKxCF79zG — MarceloBR (@marcelo_shiny) October 7, 2025

However, not everyone is impressed with Nintendo’s marketing strategy.

Nintendo just sold people a $500 console which games can barely run better than their last system, and those blind consumers see a random video of a baby and think a single frame with a blurry background image is all a hint for something completely non relevant.. https://t.co/ddygnZSvhN pic.twitter.com/q6ih7bS6WA — Angelo ᴮᴮ | EX-ALT ʚɞ (@exaltnow18) October 7, 2025

Pikmin fans will definitely stay glued to Nintendo’s social media pages until more is revealed. In the meantime, there’s a lot to look forward to from the gaming company, including a live-action Zelda movie.

