“No explanation, no context, no credits”: Fans are sharing theories about Nintendo’s contextless animated short

Nintendo shared a new animated short online, and it has fans scratching their heads. The new video titled “Close To You” was shared on October 7th and follows a baby in a nursery.
The gaming company provided zero content to the video, so fans are understandably confused. However, some folks are having fun guessing what the short could mean.
Fans react to Nintendo’s short
Many people are enjoying Nintendo’s teasing while others are eager to know more.
“No explanation, no context, no credits; just Koji Kondo jammin on the piano.
Absolutely love when Nintendo does weird stuff for no discernible reason whatsoever,” one fan wrote.
“Alright, Nintendo, I know you don’t like revealing your devs until a game is out, but I DESPERATELY need some context here, who made this and WHY???,” another fan shared.
Could Nintendo be teasing new Pikmin?
The leading theory about “Close to You” is that Nintendo is teasing something Pikmin-related.
First released in 2001, Pikmin is a real-time strategy and puzzle game. The characters in Pikmin are plant/animal hybrid aliens that have become beloved by the gaming community. There are multiple Pikmin games and spin-offs in addition to three animated shorts that were released in 2014.
You can check out some of the Pikmin theories below:
“I think Nintendo might be teasing a new Pikmin project. If you look closely in the background during this scene, there is something moving that looks like it could be Pikmin,” one eagle-eyed viewer wrote.
“People are saying you can hear this Pikmin song from when the baby starts walking at 3:13!” someone else claimed.
Other folks are leaning into the Pikmin lore:
The big question: could this be about a Pikmin 5 or a movie?
However, not everyone is impressed with Nintendo’s marketing strategy.
Pikmin fans will definitely stay glued to Nintendo’s social media pages until more is revealed. In the meantime, there’s a lot to look forward to from the gaming company, including a live-action Zelda movie.
