‘Dollar Tree is a rip-off now’: Woman compares items at Walmart that are cheaper than at Dollar Tree

As inflation slows but prices remain high, many shoppers are still looking for ways to save money on groceries.

One area that shoppers have taken to by storm is dollar stores. A study by the American Journal of Public Health found that dollar stores were the fastest-growing food retailers by household expenditure share, with customers eagerly flocking to the stores for their supposedly low prices.

However, while customers can find deals in these stores, they may not always be as good as they seem, as TikTok user Morgan (@morganchompz) shares in a now-viral video.

In a clip with over 280,000 views as of Sunday, Morgan shows items that can be purchased at Walmart for less than Dollar Tree’s standard $1.25 price tag.

Throughout the video, Morgan shows several items for sale at Walmart that are allegedly cheaper than their Dollar Tree alternatives. Furthermore, Morgan notes that Walmart offers its own Great Value branded items that frequently offer more product at a lower cost, making them an even better deal than Dollar Tree. Some of the items listed include brownie mix, macaroni and cheese boxes, canned vegetables, and canned tuna, among others.

In the comments section, many users shared their own Walmart deal discoveries.

“Walmart brand Mac & cheese is only 50¢!” one user exclaimed. “Much better choice than dollar trees.”

“Party supplies .. plates, napkins and tablecloths better quality at Walmart,” another noted.

“A good amount of the seasonal decors are also cheaper! $.98 for table covers and goodie bags and so much more,” echoed a third.

Many complained about what they perceived to be declining quality and content at dollar stores.

“Dollar Tree is a rip off now,” shared a commenter.

“I only stop at dollar tree for cute decor/home finds now,” wrote a second. “the food isn’t really cheaper.”

“I don’t find that groceries are cheaper at dollar tree anymore— I go there for the ‘miscellaneous’ buys like baskets and random kitchen utensils,” stated an additional TikToker.

