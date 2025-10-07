“Okay, so this is a real thing”: Doctor explains why you should always check public toilet paper rolls

A doctor on TikTok confirmed a disturbing rumor about public restrooms: some people allegedly use toilet paper rolls to clean dirty needles before putting them back for others to use.

The viral post came after @drjoe_md stitched a video of an angry father in a public bathroom with his kids. The man said, “This is why you never use toilet paper from a local place with your kids or yourself. F**king dirtballs cleaning their needles in here.”

Dr. Joe explained that this situation was not exaggerated. He said that some people really did use toilet paper rolls to wipe dirty needles, leaving behind subtle or obvious puncture marks. His video has been viewed 1.5 million times and has over 50,000 likes.

Dr. Joe explains why you should always inspect public toilet paper rolls

In his stitched video, the doctor broke it down clearly. He said, “Okay, so this is a real thing. Some people do use public toilet paper rolls to clean their dirty needles. Sometimes it’s obvious, like this one, but other times it can be subtle, like this one. Look for that small, little puncture.”

He then offered practical advice for anyone worried about public restroom hygiene.

“So to keep yourself safe, it’s always best practice to carry with you in your car a set of flushable wipes. And if you can’t do that, make sure to inspect the roll before you use the toilet paper. If the dispenser is locked and you can’t inspect it, make sure you say your prayers before you raw dog that toilet paper roll in some sketchy stall.”

Dr. Joe also added a caption with safety tips. It read in part, “🚽 PSA: Check the toilet paper before you wipe. Yeah, I wish this was a joke too. Some public restrooms have had toilet paper rolls used to clean needles… and then put right back like it’s no big deal. 🤢”

He followed that with a list of guidelines, including inspecting rolls for dampness, dirt, or damage, avoiding unwrapped paper, keeping wipes on hand, washing hands after touching public surfaces, and being extra cautious with open cuts. The caption ended with, “Your butt deserves better.”

Is the warning exaggerated?

Viewers shared their own insights in both the TikTok comments and on X, where the clip was reposted. One X user, @jshul_mmr, pointed out, “I know these [dispensers]. He opened that top. It wasn’t locked. There’s a key port but if you push on it and it opens. Then yeah that’s sketchy. If it’s locked. The TP is safe. No one is cleaning needles in a locked dispenser.”

Although some agreed that locked dispensers offered safety, many still emphasized caution. Several also reminded others that wipes labeled “flushable” often cause plumbing problems when disposed of in toilets.

A commenter named @skyleskd said, “My brother is a plumber. He says he ends up unclogging a lot of drains because of ‘flushable’ wipes. They’re not really flushable (even Charmin toilet paper is pretty bad). DO NOT flush them. Carry a roll of regular ol’ toilet paper.”

Additionally, @BlixaRollins, who described themselves as a recovered addict, shared, “.. was a full blown heroin addict in the early 80’s and i NEVER did things like this.”

Dr. Joe did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

