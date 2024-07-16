The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A disgusting discovery a woman found inside her can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade , hackers leaking data from thousands of Slack channels at Disney , Subway customers complaining about the new way the chain has you order , and five Costco shopping tricks for the next time you head there.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A woman’s video has sparked outrage online after posting a video of her finding a rodent in her beverage .

➤ READ MORE

A hacking group claims to have leaked internal data from the entertainment giant Disney , including Slack messages and attachments from the company’s employees.

➤ READ MORE

Subway is changing how you order your sandwich, and some people online are not here for it .

➤ READ MORE

🛒 LIFE HACKS

5 Costco shopping tricks for your next run

We are breaking down the five most viral tips Costco shoppers have shared on TikTok.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Arkansas’ abortion ballot amendment fiasco

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her “Digital Democracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛩️ As people begin heading off on summer travels, they’re likely to encounter a common issue plaguing flyers—delays. This delay went viral for apparently being caused by 80 TV screens on a Jet Blue flight being out .

💨 This woman shared an air conditioning hack she bought at Home Depot for $20.

⌚ Can a tattoo really block an Apple Watch from working ?

💰 A humorous video posted to TikTok started a viral discussion about inflation and high convenience store prices after a customer revealed his nearly $80 bill during a trip to 7-Eleven .

📴 Should you delete the McDonald’s app off your phone? One viral video has a pretty compelling argument .

📦 This man got revenge on USPS workers who forced him to buy tape to send a package.

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU SHOP AT COSTCO OFTEN?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Would you try caviar ice cream? 🍨

🎶 Now Playing: “Stuntin” by Kaytranada and Channel Tres 🎶