‘They should’ve just let me use the tape’: Man gets revenge on USPS workers who force him to buy tape to send a package

Should the United States Postal Service (USPS) office have free tape for you to use to tape up packages last minute if needed? “Absolutely,” says several commenters on this video.

In a viral TikTok posted by @taiandtiahna, someone records from the passenger seat as someone in the driver’s seat speaks. While holding a stack of brochures in their hand after coming out of a USPS location, they say, “I needed tape to tape up a package. They made me buy this [roll of tape], so on the way out, I took all their flyers.”

The driver concludes, “They should’ve just let me use the tape.”

The video has over 4.2 million views and 5,000 comments as of this writing.

Folks in the comments section are, for the most part, co-signing the revenge and think it’s ridiculous that the customer needed to buy the tape.

“As someone who works for USPS I say good for you,” a comment with 69,700 likes says.

A second commenter writes, “Wildly here for this level of petty.”

“You got to use those flyers as packing material for your next shipments,” a third suggests.

“The postal office is just the worst place to go,” another remarks. “‘Oh sir you’ll have to package this, we sell boxes… by the tens oh and you’ll need tape we sell that to.’”

A Reddit thread has people talking about a similar situation after a USPS location posted a sign saying that it is not within USPS policy to offer free tape to customers. In this thread, some agreed that it should be the person’s responsibility to bring a package ready to ship. Others mentioned how annoying it is to be behind someone at USPS who hasn’t even addressed an envelope they are sending until they are at the front counter and that you shouldn’t take time at the post office to figure out things you can do in advance, like taping up a package.

It seems that folks aren’t on the same page regarding post office etiquette and have different expectations about what a post office should and should not offer its customers.

