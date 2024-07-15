‘Every message possible’: Hackers leak data from nearly 10,000 internal Disney Slack channels

A hacking group claims to have leaked internal data from the entertainment giant Disney, including Slack messages and attachments from the company’s employees.

The group, known as NullBulge, announced the alleged hack in a post to their website last week and made the vast trove of data available for download.

“1.1TiB of data. almost 10,000 channels, every message and file possible, dumped,” the hackers wrote. “Unreleased projects, raw images and code, some logins, links to internal api/web pages, and more! Have fun sifting through it, there is a lot there.”

NullBulge describes itself as “a hacktivist group protecting artists’ rights and ensuring fair compensation for their work.” The group just last month made headlines after targeting users of specific AI software that they felt enabled “art theft.”

“Our mission is to enact ways to ensure that theft from artists is reduced and to promote a fair and sustainable ecosystem for creators,” NullBulge says. “Our hacks are not those of malice, but those to punish those caught stealing. Big and small theft, meet the same fate. Be wary where you get content from, because we will work tirelessly to develop and implement solutions that protect the rights and livelihoods of artists in the digital age.”

Among the data, part of which was analyzed by the Daily Dot, showed purported internal discussions on a range of issues, including protests from Disney employees over the company’s response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in March of 2022.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to acknowledge the planned sick-out for next Tuesday in response to the lackluster support from Disney about the anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in Florida,” one user wrote in a Slack channel called ng-immersives. “We want to respect everyone’s desire to participate in that as they feel comfortable. I will unfortunately be in Houston at an all-day NASA meeting that day but I will do my best to cancel/reschedule any optional meetings for Tuesday. As I mentioned in our meeting last week, I am a member of the queer community and always available to talk if anyone would like. Additionally, all LGBTQIA+ employees and allies can go to the #natgeopride and #disney-pride Slack channels for support and additional information.”

Disney did not respond to inquiries from the Daily Dot on the legitimacy of the data. According to NullBulge, access was gained through an “inside man” at the company who allegedly kicked the hackers out after having second thoughts. The group responded by posting what is claimed to be the employee’s personal data, including logins, personal credit card information, and his Social Security Number.

NullBulge did not respond to questions sent by the Daily Dot regarding the alleged hack.

