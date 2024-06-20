‘The best summer hack for your baby’: Woman shares air conditioning hack she bought at Home Depot for $20

You want your baby to enjoy beautiful, hot summer days with you, but beware that their little bodies are more prone to overheating. That’s because, unlike older kids and adult bodies, they have trouble regulating their body temperatures.

Getting too hot isn’t just uncomfortable for them; it can put a baby at risk of heat rash, heat stroke, dehydration, and, in more severe situations, infant death syndrome, as Healthline reports.

“Babies are not as effective at cooling their bodies as adults because they do not sweat normally,” Dr. Yallapragada explained to Childrens.com. “In addition, babies are not able to tell you if they are overheating and not feeling well.”

Since babies don’t sweat all that much, instead, pay attention to whether their skin feels hot, if they look flushed, if they’re acting fussy, have an elevated heart rate, or seem tired, the doctor advises.

However, one parent has found a simple way to lower risks of overheating. While shopping at Home Depot, this mom discovered a $20 hack to keep your baby cool, happy, and healthy on your sweet summer strolls.

In a viral video that has nearly a million views, Talia (@taliathatmom) shows that she was walking through her local tool outlet when she stumbled on a stack of cordless, clip-on Ryobi fans.

While the bright green color might not be everyone’s favorite, its 2,920 5-star ratings confirm that the device is small but powerful.

While Talia was able to grab the item for a low $10.99 at her local outlet, Home Depot sells it for about $25, and Walmart has it for $38.99. However, that price is for just the device. Talia spent another $34 total for the battery and charger, but if you get it at Home Depot, that’ll run you about $90 or $115 altogether for the tool, battery, and charger.

“Honestly even full price worth it!” Talia said in a comment.

A commenter pointed out that there’s a smaller version that can be charged with a USB that costs $40. It still has great reviews, but given the smaller size it may be less powerful.

In the viral TikTok, Talia shows the fan clipped onto the edge of her baby’s stroller, blowing cool air.

“This fan is SO much better than the Amazon stroller fan I bought last year!” she added in the caption.

Other summer safety tips to keep your baby cool

Dress your baby in light, breathable layers (like cotton) that cover their arms and legs, and use a brimmed hat to shade their face and neck and prevent sunburn.

Keep your baby out of direct sunlight (that’s where the stroller canopy comes in handy), especially during peak hours, usually 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Keep your baby’s room temperature at 68°F to 72°F with an air-conditioner or fan. If their room can’t get that cool, consider temporarily moving their sleep spot to a cooler part of the house.

Apply a water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF30+ on areas not covered by clothes.

Make sure they’re drinking plenty of water, breast milk, or formula.

Back on TikTok, people in the comments section loved Talia’s hack.

“The best stroller fan! Bought it last summer, bring an extra battery for long days!” a commenter wrote.

“My husband’s has a bunch of there tools already had batteries & chargers. it’s a strong fan, used it for my son and will be using it next month when I have our daughter,” another said.

“YES!!! The others are nowhere near this good!!!” a person shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Talia and Ryobi via email.

