‘I’m disgusted’: Woman says she found something unexpected in her Mike’s Hard Lemonade

A woman’s video has sparked outrage online after posting a video of her finding a rodent in her beverage.

In a recently deleted viral video posted by @k_rose1130, a woman was drinking a Mike’s Hard Lemonade when she found a mouse in her can. Though the video has been deleted, it was reposted by various users onto TikTok.

In the video, the woman said she took an initial sip and immediately realized it didn’t taste right. So she took another taste. “It was gross,” she said.

After pouring the rest of the beverage into her sink, she felt something remain in the can. “It sounded like something was still inside,” she said.

She shined her flashlight into the can and revealed a small mouse inside.

“I feel so [expletive] sick right now,” she said.

It is unclear why the user deleted her video, as she has yet to respond to a request for comment. Other accounts have reuploaded the video and tried to pass it off as their own.

Are rodents in cans a thing??

This is not the first report of rodents being found in canned drinks. In April, the Daily Dot reported that a woman found a rat inside her Alani energy drink.

Additionally, there is a long history of rodents being allegedly found in various canned beverages, ranging from Dr. Pepper to Mountain Dew.

In 2012, PepsiCo made headlines—after someone claimed to have found a dead mouse in his Mountain Dew—when the company’s lawyers claimed this would not be possible as the soda would have dissolved the mouse.

Marc Anthony Group, the company behind Mike’s Hard Lemonade, has not responded to a request for comment.