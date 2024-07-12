We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: A delivery driver getting revenge on a customer who didn’t tip on a $980 order , a look at the furious texts the right-wing think tank the Heritage Foundation sent furry hackers after they leaked their data, someone going viral for finding something gross in the cauliflower they bought at Walmart, and our staffer detailing a Tesla horror story they had .

Yet another delivery driver is going viral after showing off how they “got back” at a customer who didn’t tip them on a very expensive order.

💬 HACKING

Read the furious texts the Heritage Foundation sent furry hacking collective SiegedSec after breach

The hacking group SiegedSec released a chat log between one of its members and an employee with the Heritage Foundation, just days after it leaked data from the conservative think tank.

The video opens with an on-screen caption that reads: “I knew there was a reason I don’t shop produce at Walmart.” The footage shows a cauliflower head that is partially submerged in a pot of boiling water. An insect is crawling on top of it .

One of our staffers has an analysis piece on their Tesla horror story .

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Main Character of the Week: Woman unfairly profiled at SeaWorld’s waterpark

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

🎬 This fan theory makes the case that Disney’s Aladdin takes place in a dystopian future .

🔧 No offense to the good mechanics out there, but a lot of people don’t trust mechanics right away.

🚗 Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast at 10:30 am. One customer learned the hard way what happens if you’re technically at Chick-fil-A by that cut-off time but haven’t ordered just quite yet.

🍋 A Florida woman was shocked by the response a food service worker gave her after she joked about the long wait times for a frozen lemonade when she was visiting a Popeyes.

🌎 A travel TikToker posted a PSA warning travelers not to put souvenir stamps on their passports to avoid being denied at customs.

🛬 This woman shared an expert travel hack on how to get free food and drinks at the airport if your flight is delayed a certain amount of time.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Selena Gomez applying makeup on Martin Short is the cutest and funniest thing you’ll see on the internet today.