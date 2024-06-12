‘I left the house early and everything’: Chick-fil-A customer gets in drive-thru line before 10:30am. They still won’t sell her breakfast

While the Chick-fil-A sandwich was the No. 1-selling item of 2023, there are breakfast aficionados who prefer to satisfy their sandwich craving with a chicken biscuit instead. But, like most fast-food places, Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast at 10:30am. One customer learned the hard way what happens if you’re technically at Chick-fil-A by that cut-off time but haven’t ordered just quite yet.

Diamond Nicole’s (@diamondnicole_official on TikTok) short and polite exchange seemingly shows that customers must place their order by 10:30am.

In her video, Nicole asks the employee taking her order at the drive-thru menu speaker about breakfast. “Can I get breakfast?” she asks. “I’ve been in line since before 10:30.”

“I’m sorry about that, we are serving lunch at the moment,” the employee responds.

“Damn, I can’t get breakfast?” the customer repeats.

“No, ma’am. I’m sorry,” the employee adds.

The customer doesn’t press further. She rapidly switches gears and seems content with ordering lunch instead.

Nicole’s video was viewed nearly 1 million times.

There’s a hack to securing breakfast around the cut-off time

Viewers praised the customer for not getting argumentative with the worker. And fellow Chick-fil-A breakfast lovers shared their tips and tricks to securing breakfast around 10:30am.

“You gotta use the app!!! Pick up inside hahaa I used to do this all the time:)!” one shared their secret.

“Don’t they have an app where you can order ahead?” another posed.

While we don’t know Chick-fil-A’s official policy regarding flexibility when it comes to breakfast cut-off times, many workers hinted that there’s a hard stop at many locations.

“As a past cfa worker, I absolutely DREADED having to tell customers this,” one commenter wrote.

“I was the one who had to flip the menus at exaclty 10:30, walking by all the cars in line I was like [covered eyes],” another said.

“When I worked at chickfila outside drive thru i dreaded telling customers this bc my store was super strict on breakfast ending at 10:30,” another said.

Chick-fil-A’s site seems to back this up. It notes that all Chick-fil-A restaurants stop serving breakfast at 10:30am. That’s also when lunchtime starts.

