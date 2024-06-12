Fan theory makes the case that Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ takes place in a dystopian future

It’s a whole new (dystopian) world.

Last week, Ashley Ridgley-Smith unveiled her bombshell theory about Disney’s 1992 film Aladdin to an unsuspecting public via TikTok.

“I always assumed that Aladdin took place in the past. Well friends, I’m here to let you know it takes place in a post-apocalyptic future.”

She theorizes the film takes place “sometime around the year 12000. And that information’s been under your nose the entire time.” Why? How?

Well, she suggests that Robin Williams’ Genie basically gives up the game. Remember his first line?

In regards to the quote, “ten thousand yeaaaaars will give you such a crick in the neck,” Ashley determines that’s because Genie’s been in there for that length of time and also why he’s spewing a constant stream of 20th century references throughout the film.

If you’re wondering how the film can take place so far into the future with such primitive technology, Ashley covers that. “A nuclear war wiped out everything and created just a giant desert for the whole world.” However, she points out this didn’t wipe out all technology, as the magic carpet was a remnant of hover technology.

Ashley also points out this theory explains why Genie wanted to go to Disneyland at the end of the film. “The only other explanation is the entire movie never happened and the merchant in the beginning just made it all up,” she concludes.

As is understandable, the commenters on the post are shook. “OMG!!! My mind is blown,” said one commenter. “This is going to keep me up tonight…” writes another.

“Ma’am…it is entirely too early on a Thursday for my brain to process this information,” exclaimed another.

TikTok user Gary Parsons gives an interesting counterpoint on the Genie theory. “A [Genie] lives in all time periods. If you actually watch the cartoon series with Robert Williams as Genie he explains it.” Sorry, Gary – credibility points were deducted for calling him Robert, as well as the fact that in the Aladdin animated series, Genie was voiced by Homer Simpson himself, Dan Castellaneta.

But I digress. What do you think of the theory? Will you be able to watch Aladdin the same way ever again? If not, at least we’ll always have the Will Smith version! That one seems pure.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.