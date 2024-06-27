We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: How Trump fans think President Biden will be on drugs during tonight’s debate, a still image from Jaws being used to try and blame Russia for a beach bombing, suspended users on X finding a cheat code that tricks Elon Musk into restoring their accounts, and a look at a classic meme from The Office .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

💊 VIRAL POLITICS

Trump fans think Biden team just admitted president will be on drugs at the debate

A Biden campaign spokesperson said he will be “very energized” tonight during his debate with former President Donald Trump, a comment that enthused conservatives, who have long claimed that Biden will be propped up with drugs .

➤READ MORE

A missile attack that saw four people killed on a beach in Russian-annexed Crimea has unsurprisingly spurred the spread of misinformation, including a photograph that is alleged to be from the scene but is in fact from the movie Jaws .

➤READ MORE

💻 TECH

Suspended X users have found a cheat code that tricks Musk into restoring their accounts

Posters on X are claiming they’re getting their suspended accounts back by appealing and pretending to have come under attack by the “woke mob.”

➤READ MORE

“They’re the same picture” is a quote from an episode of The Office that became a meme comparing two things someone considers to be essentially, but not literally, the same.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Whooooo killed Hooters?

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💍 A woman has gone viral after “begging” her boyfriend for a Walmart engagement ring .

🍪 The McDonald’s cookie tote is all the rage right now. But, at least for one customer, it didn’t live up to the hype .

💳 Is the tip jar about to go the way of the compact disc? The analog cash-only version of the tip jar we’re all used to seeing on countertops and bars now faces some digital competition , but a tip-weary public might not be ready for it.

🎧 A woman said she was “humbled” after taking what she thought were her real AirPods to the Apple Store to get serviced. She didn’t realize until that moment that they were fake .

🚗 This car expert went viral on TikTok after pointing out some imperfections with Toyota’s new twin-turbo V6 engine , which replaced nearly every V8 engine in the typically traditional automaker’s lineup.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU THINK THIS TOYS “R” US AI-GENERATED VIDEO IS ‘AWESOME’ OR ‘SUPER CREEPY’

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Ryan Reynolds made his mom’s dream come true.