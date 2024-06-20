Posters on X are claiming they’re getting their suspended accounts back by appealing and pretending to have come under attack by the “woke mob.”

“I shit you not… I got this account back after two months cuz I said the following: I am a conservative activist and I was falsely mass reported by woke cancel leftists for supporting Israel’s right to self-defense,” posted @ronmexicuh on Wednesday.

I am a conservative activist and I was falsely mass reported by woke cancel leftists for supporting Israel’s right to self-defense. — آدم حَمْزَة 🇵🇸 ☭ (@ronmexicuh) June 19, 2024

“It was restored within 10 mins of the appeal,” they added in a follow-up tweet.

@ronmexicuh also said they’d tried appealing the account suspension “at least 100 times” before adopting the current tactic. They didn’t immediately respond to questions asking for more details.

They weren’t the only posters reporting success with the tactic though.

“HOLY FUCKING SHIT I GOT MY ACCOUNT BACK BY CLAIMING TO BE A [CONSERVATIVE] WITHIN FIVE MINUTES AND IVE BEEN TRYING TO UNLOCK THIS SHIT FOR MONTHS HOLLYYYYJFWOQNWNHDFJKDOSS,” posted @sheevorah over a screenshot of an appeal form with the same opening text that @ronmexicuh used.

The original post said “LIBERAL,” but in a follow-up tweet they said they meant pretending to be a conservative, but mixed it up because they were so excited.

OMG I MEANT PRETENDING TO BE A CONSERVATIVE BUT I WAS SO EXCITED I MISWORDED IT IJBOL — Dvoraligion Hivequeen Camara (@sheevorah) June 20, 2024

They also claimed that they tried to trick the appeal team by telling them that the reason they’d been mass-reported was because they took the position that transgender children shouldn’t be given access to hormone therapy.

“IT UNLOCKED WITHIN FIVE MINUTES NO JOKE,” @sheevorah claimed, though they didn’t respond to questions asking for more information.

Since taking over X, Musk has worked to fight what many conservatives saw as a liberal bent, unblocking accounts that had been suspended under previous leadership, like former President Donald Trump, white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and Laura Loomer.

Musk is adamantly against the “woke” movement, repeatedly posting about defeating the “woke mind virus” that he and others believe has infected the left.

Musk has also taken a rightward stance on LGBTQ issues, tweeting that “the words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform.”

TechCrunch reported in May that some users were being served warnings by X if they tried to make posts with the words ‘cis’ or cisgender’ in them.

Other posters reacted to @ronmexicuh’s story about getting his account back by sharing similar tactics they’d used.

It seems that users, in playing to Musk’s grievances, might be getting rushed through the appeal process.

One poster, @Phantasmagori3, shared a screenshot where they tongue-in-cheek asked to be unsuspended based on the “woke crowd” getting to them.

“I promise never to do it again, <3,” they added.

“this is how they reinstated my other account after a year ban lol,” @Phantasmagori3 commented. “it speaks volumes about Twitter.”

@Phantasmagori3 sent a screenshot to the Daily Dot showing their appeal submission was made on the same day they tweeted about being unsuspended.

Soon after taking over the site, Musk fired around 3,000 content moderator contractors who tracked hate speech and abuse, ostensibly freeing up the platform for a wider range of opinions and views, including noxious and odious ones.

In January, the company announced that it was hiring 100 new moderators to fight child abuse content by the end of the year.

Many posters were thrilled by the idea that it would be as easy as making up an anti-woke grievance to get their accounts back.

“got this account back in minutes,” added @DAMNSHAWTOK in another post, saying that they told X “i was targeted by the woke left.”

@DAMNSHAWTOK also shared a photo of their reinstatement with the Daily Dot.

i told niggas this the method months ago😭i literally said “i was targeted by the woke left” and got this account back in minutes https://t.co/OyiGxWu7x6 — drawl marx (@DAMNSHAWTOK) June 20, 2024

“lmfao i put a few of the homies on shit worked for them too elon goin to h*ll fr,” they added in a followup tweet.

“that’s worked for me before too,” posted @vulgarboatman referring to @ronmexicuh’s method. “it’s basically a cheat-code.”

