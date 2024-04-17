The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A nightmare experience at In-N-Out that one customer says left him “poisoned,” a flight attendant sharing passenger “ green flags ,” Trump fans pushing a new slogan , and Grimes issuing an apology for a chaotic set at Coachella .

After that, our Assistant Editor Kira has her “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

One In-N-Out customer isn’t very happy with the burger chain’s attempts at making things right with him after, he claims, its food left him “poisoned” and dealing with a week’s worth of diarrhea .

Flight attendants have to deal with a lot. So it’s understandable why they may have their grievances. But one flight attendant wanted to highlight just the opposite .

Trump supporters on social media made the phrase go viral while using memes and AI-generated photos of the former president to hammer home the message.

Grimes took the stage over the weekend and the set was—let’s go with “ chaotic .”

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Fallout TV series appeases most fans, though long-standing rifts persist

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 A woman went viral after sharing how she bought groceries for person in need, who then offered AirPod Pros as a thank-you. Here’s why she didn’t take them .

🍴 Former food and service industry employees frequently share their experiences online, often intending to warn viewers and diners about certain aspects of how restaurants are run .

🍗 A user on TikTok claims that Chick-fil-A “changed” their chicken —and many commenters agree.

💄 This Sephora customer claims that you can get banned from the store for returning too many items. Is that true ?

🌯 A Chipotle customer’s $3 burrito hack has some people online feeling secondhand embarrassment.

👋 Before you go

A woman’s TikTok where she claims she found a rat inside the can of an Alani energy drink is going viral, however, some believe the original clip is so difficult to find because it’s a false claim.

TikToker Katherine (@notaverykatherine) posted her own response to the purported video on the application, stating that she’s unable to tag additional creators in the clip and that Alani has somehow managed to get the original uploader “shadow banned,” after threatening her, and presumably TikTok, over showing the clip.

“A full grown rat was found in an Alani can and I’m so convinced that TikTok is shadow-banning this girl’s video because Alani’s threatening lawsuits,” Katherine says.

There are a few people on social media who find the rat-in-an-Alani can story a bit on the “sus” side, like Redditors who thought it was odd the original content creator’s clip hasn’t been found on TikTok, but rather reposted through other people’s videos.

“It’s impossible to find the original. Super sus,” one person wrote while someone else remarked, “Right?! I can’t find anything online….”

🎶 Now Playing: “We Will Become Silhouettes” by The Postal Service 🎶