‘Mean tweets and world peace’: Trump fans push new 2024 slogan after Iran’s strike on Israel

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are reminiscing about “mean tweets and world peace” in the wake of Iran’s large-scale aerial attack on Israel overnight on Sunday.

Trump supporters on social media made the phrase go viral while using memes and AI-generated photos of the former president to hammer home the message.

“MEAN TWEETS, WORLD PEACE. BRING HIM BACK,” one person wrote on X.

MEAN TWEETS, WORLD PEACE.



BRING HIM BACK. ✌🏻🌎🕊️ pic.twitter.com/WGQPUcb1PF — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) April 13, 2024

“The world was a better place when we had mean Tweets and world peace,” echoed another prominent pro-Trump account, along with an image of Trump sitting next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at an Abraham Accords signing ceremony.

The historical bilateral agreements, signed in September 2020, established full diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain respectively.

The world was a better place when we had, mean Tweets and world peace pic.twitter.com/gxWadGgaPI — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 13, 2024

Other users promoting the meme voiced concerns about the prospects of the Middle East being plunged into a wider conflict or it devolving into a world war.

Those concerns were fueled by the recent escalation from Iran, which came in retaliation for Israel striking the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria earlier this month. Iran has said it considers the matter to be “concluded” but warned that “should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe.”

While 99% of Iran’s drones were successfully shot down, Israel said it still intends to respond to the attack—though Netanyahu has yet to determine what any response would involve. The U.S. and other allies of Israel have been publicly pressuring Israel to avoid escalating tensions, with President Joe Biden stating the U.S. would not participate in any counteroffensive against Iran.

One X user expressed doubt about the leverage and influence the U.S. has over Iran with a meme showing someone deciding between pressing two buttons—one to “start WW3 by launching missiles at Israel” and the other to “listen to Joe Biden when he says ‘Don’t.'”

“Mean tweets and world peace was a nicer concept,” that user added.

Mean tweets and world peace was a nicer concept pic.twitter.com/fV3mbgzzQm — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 14, 2024

Some Trump supporters in on the mean tweets and world peace trend highlighted a 2018 tweet from Trump cautioning Iran in all caps against threatening the U.S. or else suffering “CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

“Remember mean tweets & world peace?” one person wrote of the old tweet.

Remember mean tweets & world peace? https://t.co/qhdctx112T — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) April 13, 2024

“Bring back mean tweets and world peace,” another user echoed.

While the situation in the Middle East was less volatile at the time, the idea that there was world peace under Trump is still an exaggeration—as he ramped up commitments in Iraq and Syria to fight ISIS, as well as escalated hostilities with Iran by striking Iran General Qasem Soleimani—a move that Iran referenced while condemning broader U.S. policy toward Iran during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on Sunday.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.