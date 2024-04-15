‘Plz forgive me’: Grimes apologizes for chaotic set at Coachella riddled with technical issues

Coachella 2024 is officially upon us, with Weekend One over and Weekend Two on the horizon for this coming weekend, April 19 through April 22.

As with every year, there’s been countless celebrity-sightings in the audience (Hi Tay-Tay and Travis!) and surprise guest performances on-stage, and also…some not-so-fun errors and mayhem.

Enter, Grimes.

Grimes took the stage on Saturday and the set was—let’s go with “chaotic.” During the second half of the performance, there appeared to be some sort of technical malfunction with the DJ booth, which caused the artist to scream out multiple times in frustration while attempting to get the performance back on track.

Grimes has since issued an apology for the malfunctions, writing on X that the strange set was indeed the result of a software error with the equipment, and that, “the big lesson for me was a mix of 1 if u want it done right, do it yrself, 2 be a c*** even if ppl feel bad 3 probably pretend it’s fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining.”

I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself – to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 14, 2024

The artist then went on to promise that their upcoming repeat set for Weekend Two will be “flawless” as “everything will run thru my hands.”

She then ended the tweet by writing, “Plz forgive me! Love, always 🤍”

Many of Grimes’s fans were quick to support the artist, hopping on the tweet to let her know she was, indeed, forgiven:

honestly your set was still incredible even with the issues, and the new music sounds insane. i can't imagine how stressful that must have been for you, but the screams of frustration in the midst of songs were kinda a vibe. can't wait to hear next weeks set <3 — emi (@scyberelf) April 14, 2024

GRIMES COACHELLA 2024 🧬🕷️🛸



Despite the technical difficulties, the show was amazing. People don’t always take into consideration the fact that @Grimezsz does almost everything herself, the engineering, production, & the visuals, which created a beautiful masterpiece for a… pic.twitter.com/l5jmRGQAIR — ｡.♡* acid fairy ‧͙༓☾ ೃ༄ (@m3tang3l) April 15, 2024

peak chaos- great for the plot! — dom (@REDDECORATE) April 14, 2024

And, needless to say, outside of her immediate fanbase there were plenty of hilarious reactions to the odd set online, with fans taking to X to share their funniest thoughts:

grimes set at coachella 🤝 doing my taxes pic.twitter.com/8wxb0Z97Rh — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) April 15, 2024

Grimes during her Coachella set pic.twitter.com/yVOkm9NqLH — Crocs Jock (@Robertdrew82) April 14, 2024

coachella shoulda had her on stage instead of grimes

https://t.co/ZpDlDin7VT — peanut (@brittxnm) April 15, 2024

grimes at her coachella set last night pic.twitter.com/DephuN7clg — ryan ross respecter (@digital_damage1) April 14, 2024

Grimes doing the math during her Coachella set pic.twitter.com/3f3c93L6gt — 🗣 (@MisterKeIIy) April 14, 2024

Only time will tell how the set will go this upcoming weekend, but best of luck to Grimes!

