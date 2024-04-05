‘Just buy a burrito and go home man’: Viewers divided over Chipotle customer’s $3 burrito hack

A Chipotle customer’s $3 burrito hack has some TikTokers feeling secondhand embarrassment.

In a viral video that has racked up over 84,000 views and 8,341 likes, TikToker Whoizzjordan (@whoizzjordan) shared the trick he uses to get a burrito for the price of a single taco.

Not everyone was impressed with the “hack.”

“We’re gonna do the $3 taco that you fill up to make a burrito,” the man began in the clip. “I know I got a lot of comments saying ‘it’s all cap,’ but I’m gonna make sure you know that it’s not cap.”

In the clip, someone else records Jordan approaching a worker behind the counter at the fast-food restaurant.

“Could I just get a taco?” he asked.

He then requested the single taco be put into a bowl.

“It’s gonna be to-go,” he explained.

The TikToker then proceeded to order his food. He instructed the worker to put two full scoops of white rice and beans into the taco.

“Just a little bit more,” he said when he was unsatisfied with the amount of beans the worker doled out.

The man then added chicken and full amounts of cheese, corn, and lettuce to the bowl.

“Little more, please. Or a lot more,” he said when he was unsatisfied, yet again, with the amount of toppings.

To add the finishing touch to the hack, Jordan asked the server to give him an extra tortilla on the side.

“Total is going to be $3.88,” the worker said.

In the video’s next shot, the content creator showed off all the food he got for under four dollars. He explained he planned to make a burrito with all of the extras he added to his taco and the side tortilla.

In the comments section, not everyone was impressed with the hack.

“Not worth the embarrassment big dawg,” user Daniel said.

“Bro begging for more,” another viewer added. “That’s not a hack, that’s sad.”

Some said they tried the hack or were at least willing to.

“I GOTTA TRY THIS,” Brendan Savlov wrote.

“Just tried it,” user Lil_Pikin said. “It works but small portions.”

Others argued the hack has already been debunked and would not work.

“This won’t work in most places lmfao you just got a nice and anxious employee lmfao,” user Hayley argued.

“My boy Matpat debunked this,” another viewer added.

In a Chipotle subreddit, a worker discussed how they deal with customers attempting the hack at their store. They appeared to be less than thrilled to serve these customers.

“I’ve been seeing those videos of where you order one taco with extra every or everything on the side to make a burrito,” Redditor Kerry Banh said. “I was on dml and got it for the first time and I was not about to give that person that hack. I gave them normalish portions cause f this hack.”

“I give them normal taco portions if they do this lmao,” user r2tvx said.

“If it’s one Taco, I give them a third of a portion, never a full portion,” another user commented.

“I think the last time I saw one of these, I gave them extra everything and made sure it looked like a** and inedible,” user chubby231 wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email and Whoizzjordan by TikTok comment for more information.

