Our top stories today are about: Liberals mocking right-wingers for their meltdown over Easter falling on the same day as the Trans Day of Visibility, a video exposing a shocking scam that takes place at the drive-thru , an explainer of the “ expectation vs. reality ” meme, and a flight attendant going viral for sharing the one thing that passengers do that really grinds her gears .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Trans Day of Visibility and Easter have overlapped once before , in 2013.

A viral video exposes a shocking case of financial fraud that unfolded at a drive-thr u. It sheds light on the alarming ease with which one’s financial security can be compromised.

Have you ever expected something to be one way and then, lo and behold, reality has a different plan for you? Well, there is an iconic meme format for you .

A flight attendant went viral on TikTok after sharing a storytime about difficult customers she dealt with during a recent shift.

🎓 Learn to internet

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

‘Draconian’: The GOP-led Tennessee House slashed the board of the state’s only public HBCU

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👩‍🦰 This woman said she feels “traumatized” after an uncomfortable encounter at the hair salon. Whoever happened to be washing her hair was not an employee of the salon .

🥗 In a viral video, an expert explained why salads are so much more expensive than burgers at McDonald’s.

🛒 Self-checkouts have been a major area of controversy as of late, with many internet users going viral after sharing their unpleasant experiences using the machines.

💵 A New York City woman asked to give her opinion about tipping was emphatic: If she’s going up to a counter to place an order, she’s not tipping, regardless of what she’s buying .

🍗 This ex-Chick-fil-A worker shared the reason why she was “wrongfully fired” after three years of working at the restaurant. Unfortunately, viewers weren’t surprised by what she revealed .

🧍 Everyone has the right to feel safe at work, but for Target employee Mitchell, things took a dark turn after a customer came in wanting a speaker.

🚙 A car expert went viral after he listed the five most dangerous SUVs to drive .

👤 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why online anonymity is a thing of the past .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU LISTENED TO BEYONCE’S NEW ALBUM ?

👋 Before you go

Be very careful when rolling down your car window to a stranger. That’s the take-away of a recent video posted to TikTok describing how a purported interaction in a parking lot supposedly led to a high-speed car chase .

But did it happen the way the original poster describes? Or was he merely chasing likes on the popular social media platform?

In a video, which has 277,700 views, a vlogger named Nick told his viewers that he was involved in a high-speed chase after a stranger approached Nick and his girlfriend in his vehicle and asked him to roll down the window.

