After a tense MMA fight against comedian Yoon Hyung Bin, YouTuber Banzz is left with more than just a sore head.

Featured Video

Banzz, real name Jung Man-soo, shocked audiences when he requested an MMA brawl with Bin. The YouTuber, who is best known for his mukbang content, was so confident of his victory that he bet his own YouTube channel, which has over 2 million subscribers.

Banzz vs. Yoon Hyung Bin

The bout took place on June 28 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, during the Goobne Road FC 073 special match. Awkwardly, it only lasted 1 minute 42 seconds, with Bin ending the match with a swift TKO.

Advertisement

In a post-match interview (via allkpop), Bin said: “I was even more nervous and motivated to prepare harder because Banzz said he was training seriously. I’m glad it ended with a good result,” and added, “This was my retirement match, and I’m very thankful to my coach who supported me like one body and soul. Though I’m putting down my MMA gloves here, I will always cheer others on.”

He continued, “I thought about it, and deleting the YouTube channel seems a bit much. So from now on, I’ll just start uploading my videos on Banzz’s channel.”

Banzz makes good on his bet

“My heart feels heavy,” he added. “Maybe putting one’s livelihood on the line was too much.”

Advertisement

The next day, Banzz uploaded his final video. “This video will be the last one on my channel,” he said. “While working out, I dreamed of stepping onto the stage of Road FC,” he said. “I had a bet with Yoon Hyung-bin about deleting my channel, and, unfortunately, I lost.”

“Having put everything on the line, I now intend to keep my word,” he added. “This channel will be deleted a week from now, on July 7.”

Banzz closed out the video by announcing he would still be posting on YouTube, just on a different channel. “For 12 years, I uploaded all my videos on this channel. It was like a diary containing everything about me,” he said. “Although the channel will be gone, I’m determined to go back to basics and start over from the beginning.”

Advertisement

Since then, he has deleted all other videos on his channel.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.