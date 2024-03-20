‘I was literally one of the best ranked employees’: Ex-Chick-fil-A worker shares why she got ‘wrongfully fired’ after 3 years

An ex-Chick-fil-A worker shares the reason why she was “wrongfully fired” after three years of working at the restaurant. Unfortunately, viewers weren’t surprised by what she revealed.

A week ago, Sky Chitwood (@skych1two0d) posted two photographs of herself to TikTok with text overlay that read, “A job that slowly kills you.” In one of the images, she was wearing her Chick-fil-A uniform. The post received over 578,000 views.

“Worked there for THREE YEARS and they FIRED you ?!?!? what, how, why?!?” asked one viewer.

The TikToker responded with a more detailed follow-up video on Friday.

Chitwood says she was hired at Chick-fil-A at 14 years old and started off as a front-of-house employee. She notes that about two years in, she overheard a team leader saying he didn’t like her or her brother, who also worked there. This is relevant because the same person ended up firing her later on.

Chitwood also lists her numerous achievements while working at Chick-fil-A. She says that after starting in a front-of-house position, she moved on up to become a coach, which is like a trainer, and then started working as a back-of-house employee in the kitchen. The worker says that not only was she cross-trained, but she was also dual-store trained, as she also worked at a second location of the restaurant.

“I was proficient in every single thing in that store,” she says. “I was literally one of probably [one of] the most best-ranked employees.”

Chitwood then says the second time she was suspended (she previously mentioned that she had technically been suspended twice during those three years), she had just been diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder. However, before her diagnosis, she says she had been prescribed antidepressants, which did not agree with her.

“I went crazy,” the ex-Chick-fil-A worker says. “I just stopped showing up to work.”

She says she missed six shifts in the span of one month, which she admits is a lot.

Chitwood says she was able to get herself back on track. However, the tally of her absences would not be cleared until a year later.

“Fast forward to November,” she says, “I got a prescription for a new medication.”

However, she says she started to have a reaction in the form of a full-body rash.

“So I got my shift covered by my friend Andrew,” she says, but because her friend would have been working overtime, the request was denied.

“But because I was asleep when I got denied, I missed the shift, making it my seventh final absence,” she says, which led to her being fired by the same man who said he didn’t like her when she started three years prior.

She says the man also went out of his way to bad-mouth her after her firing just to ensure she wouldn’t be hired back at Chick-fil-A.

Chitwood’s post received over 69,000 views and almost 200 comments.

“They have favoritism and its so bad,” one viewer said.

“Same thing happened to me. Declined my shift drop because he would go into overtime. I was on my last straw for coming late 6-7 times for 7am shifts and I got fired next time I showed up,” someone else commiserated.

“Guys never ever expect your jobs to care about you. you mean nothing to them even if you have friends there. never trust jobs!!” another viewer warned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chitwood via TikTok direct message and to Chick-fil-A via email for further information.

