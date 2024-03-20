‘I can’t explain it but I would feel so violated’: Woman goes to salon and gets her hair washed—by someone pretending to work there

This woman said she feels “traumatized” after an uncomfortable encounter at the hair salon. Whoever happened to be washing her hair was not an employee of the salon.

“So I just had maybe the weirdest experience of my entire life,” Kirsten says in the viral clip, which has more than 2.4 million views.

Kirsten (@kir.a.lo on TikTok) explained that she recently went to the hair salon for a cut. While she was in the waiting area, a girl came up to her to give her a shampoo.

Thinking nothing of it, Kirsten followed her. Things seemed normal until Kirsten began to notice that the other salon workers were looking over at them a lot and whispering.

One person eventually grabbed the manager, who came over with a weird look on her face and asked the person washing Kirsten’s hair, “What are you doing?”

“The girl just says, ‘Sorry,’ immediately stops what she’s doing, and runs out,” Kirsten recounts.

It turns out the woman didn’t work for the salon, and they had no idea who she was. They did apologize profusely to Kirsten for the situation.

“I’m so weirded out. Like, what just happened?” Kirsten says.

The video has thousands of comments and plenty of questions.

“My brain immediately said ‘She is your stalker and took the opportunity to make contact,'” a top comment read. Kirsten responded saying that thought was terrifying.

“Not the shampoo bandit… but omg I would feel so icky and violated,” a person said.

“I would be traumatized,” a commenter wrote. “Oh I am,” Kirsten responded.

“Did she do a good job tho? Like did she put the cape on you? Was the technique good?” a viewer asked.

In a follow-up video, Kirsten answered the most common questions she was getting about the situation.

Firstly, no, she didn’t even do a good job shampooing Kirsten. “It was probably one of the weirder shampoos I’ve ever had,” she recalls. At first, the woman wet Kirsten’s hair a little bit, but she didn’t get it completely wet, so when she applied the shampoo, she was putting it on semi-dry hair (which is just not how that works).

She did eventually fully wet Kirsten’s hair, but she applied too much shampoo. “I could just feel my entire head felt like it was encased in foam,” Kirsten says. The stylist impersonator also rubbed Kirsten’s scalp very lightly and sparsely, which is uncommon.

Regarding how Kirsten didn’t catch on that the woman didn’t work there, she explains that the salon she goes to doesn’t require uniforms. The stylists just wear all black. The woman was wearing a black shirt, so it tracked.

For those wondering why the salon workers didn’t step in sooner, Kirsten learned that while they were confused, the staff wanted to be sure the woman wasn’t just a new stylist or assistant since it’s a large salon with about 30 chairs.

Others theorized that maybe she wanted a tip—but it’s a no-tip salon. And some thought it was meant as a prank.

“I would say, if you’re gonna do a prank maybe just don’t have it involved touching another person,” Kirsten says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kirsten for comment via TikTok direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.